Infosys and SAP collaborate to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.infosys.com) Infosys , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with (https://www.sap.com/india/index.html?url_id=auto_hp_redirect_india) SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the(https://news.sap.com/2021/01/rise-with-sap-revolutionize-customer-business-transformation/" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> RISE with SAP offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) Infosys Cobalt.

During (https://reg.sapevents.sap.com/flow/sap/sapphirenow2021/portal/page/home" rel="noopener" target="_blank">SAPPHIRE NOW 2021, Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformation offerings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and its innovative use cases on (https://www.infosys.com/navigate-your-next/live-enterprise-suite.html) Live Enterprise Suite to meet the process transformation requirements for clients on an ongoing basis.

With BPTaaS, businesses can benefit from in-depth process analysis during transformation and can benchmark against industry peers to identify potential areas for improvement. They can also improve process governance by gaining better visibility in operations and identifying instances of process deviations so that corrective actions can be initiated in time. Businesses can achieve this by opting for BPTaaS thereby, outsourcing their process transformation to experts who will continuously and incrementally improve the effectiveness of their processes, driving down cost, and delivering ever-increasing value to their stakeholders.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, "As we navigate through Cloud, BPI becomes an essential component of the transformation journey for enterprises. We are delighted to work with SAP in bringing the best-in-class offering to clients for enhancing their process efficiencies. By harnessing our Cobalt portfolio, we look forward to improving the inefficient business processes that become an impediment to enterprises' transformation journey. Given our strong relationship with SAP, we will continue to deliver value and innovative solutions to our clients."

Rouven Morato, General Manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP commented, "The value of BPI extends beyond IT and actually impacts how businesses operate. Our blended expertise with Infosys, will enable enterprises to accelerate their digitization journey and scale their businesses globally."

