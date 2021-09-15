Infosys and SAP collaborate to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to Enterprises

You would like to read
- JAIN Online and Apollo MedSkills collaborate to create skilled workforce for the healthcare sector
- Dinesh Desai makes us believe in the concept of humanity by helping the needy people amidst the second wave of COVID-19
- DSF conducts a range of activities during pandemic 2nd wave
- TTBS 'Smartflo' to boost Enterprise Cloud Communication
- Soch Apparels selects KloudLearn to power its enterprise training and organisational development
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.infosys.com) Infosys , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with (https://www.sap.com/india/index.html?url_id=auto_hp_redirect_india) SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.
Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage business process intelligence (BPI) from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for clients. Infosys' BPTaaS will augment the(https://news.sap.com/2021/01/rise-with-sap-revolutionize-customer-business-transformation/" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> RISE with SAP offering to reduce complexity and time to benefit as well as accelerate value realization, helping clients reimagine the customer experience - all by leveraging Infosys' portfolio of Industry Cloud solutions which are a part of (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) Infosys Cobalt.
During (https://reg.sapevents.sap.com/flow/sap/sapphirenow2021/portal/page/home" rel="noopener" target="_blank">SAPPHIRE NOW 2021, Infosys was announced among three partners for BPI. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will put BPI at the center of its process transformation offerings, leverage its proven accelerators and methodologies, and its innovative use cases on (https://www.infosys.com/navigate-your-next/live-enterprise-suite.html) Live Enterprise Suite to meet the process transformation requirements for clients on an ongoing basis.
With BPTaaS, businesses can benefit from in-depth process analysis during transformation and can benchmark against industry peers to identify potential areas for improvement. They can also improve process governance by gaining better visibility in operations and identifying instances of process deviations so that corrective actions can be initiated in time. Businesses can achieve this by opting for BPTaaS thereby, outsourcing their process transformation to experts who will continuously and incrementally improve the effectiveness of their processes, driving down cost, and delivering ever-increasing value to their stakeholders.
Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, "As we navigate through Cloud, BPI becomes an essential component of the transformation journey for enterprises. We are delighted to work with SAP in bringing the best-in-class offering to clients for enhancing their process efficiencies. By harnessing our Cobalt portfolio, we look forward to improving the inefficient business processes that become an impediment to enterprises' transformation journey. Given our strong relationship with SAP, we will continue to deliver value and innovative solutions to our clients."
Rouven Morato, General Manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP commented, "The value of BPI extends beyond IT and actually impacts how businesses operate. Our blended expertise with Infosys, will enable enterprises to accelerate their digitization journey and scale their businesses globally."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor