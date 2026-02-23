VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Narsee Monjee College's annual business, finance, and economics meet, Insight'26, marked its historic tenth edition from February 4 to 6, 2026, bringing together students, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers on a shared platform of dialogue and learning. The three-day festival drew a footfall of over 2,000 attendees, reaffirming its position as one of Mumbai's most credible student-led academic forums. Over the past decade, Insight has evolved from a campus initiative into a structured industry interface that narrows the gap between academic theory and practical business realities. This year's edition featured 15 curated events and speaker sessions spanning leadership conversations, economic debates, entrepreneurship forums, and cultural showcases.

The edition was inaugurated by Dr. Parag Ajagaonkar, Principal of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, alongside vibrant cultural performances by students, setting the stage for three days of academic and industry engagement. Emphasising the importance of experiential learning, Dr. Ajagaonkar said, "Platforms like Insight ensure that learning does not remain confined to textbooks. When students engage directly with industry leaders, they begin to understand the complexities, responsibilities, and opportunities that define today's business environment." He added, "As we celebrate ten years of Insight, the focus remains on nurturing informed, responsible, and adaptable leaders who can contribute meaningfully to India's economic growth."

A key highlight of the festival was the Insight Business Conclave held on February 5, which provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss entrepreneurship and corporate strategy. Distinguished speakers included Padma Shri recipient and MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor, influencer and finance educator Anmol Sharma, and the founders of DRNK, Raj Thakkar and Aryan Gandhi, along with Amay Thakkar and Veer Pinto, the founders of The Croffle Guys. The discussions explored leadership journeys, brand building, financial discipline, and navigating evolving market landscapes. The festival concluded on February 6 with the Global Youth Economic Summit presented by Prismix Studios. The summit featured Prismix Studios co-founders Vatsal Sheth and Sahil Nayar, and Shaily Mehrotra, a Shark in Shark Tank India Season 5 and the founder of FixDerma. Conversations centred on macroeconomic trends, youth entrepreneurship, and India's role in a rapidly changing global economy.

A high-profile CFO ThinkTank session highlighted insights from financial leaders, including LIC CFO Sunil Agarwal, Pidilite Industries CFO Sandeep Batra, and former Kotak Mahindra Bank Group CFO Jaimin Bhatt. A fireside chat on women entrepreneurship, scalability and growth featured Shaily Mehrotra, moderated by Nisha Darji, Founder of House of Opulence Media Private Limited. The discussion offered students practical insights into capital allocation, governance standards and risk management, while also highlighting the role of strategic communications and brand credibility in building scalable, future-ready enterprises. By uniting students with experts ranging from Bollywood figures to seasoned financial officers, Insight'26 not only marked its decennial milestone but also strengthened the connection between the student community and the evolving business landscape.

About Insight Insight is the annual business, finance, and economics meet of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. Conceived as a platform to bridge academic learning with real-world industry exposure, the festival hosts leadership conclaves, economic summits, policy discussions, and student-driven competitions. Over the past decade, Insight has evolved into a credible forum connecting students with entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and policymakers, fostering dialogue on contemporary economic and business challenges.

