Installation of Modular Steel Structure begins at Omaxe Chowk

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The installation of modular steel structure has begun in Omaxe Chowk, a multi-level parking cum commercial project in Chandni Chowk. The modular steel structure has been sourced from India's leading steel company Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL).
To expedite construction and provide durability and strength to the structure, the company is using advanced construction technologies in Omaxe Chowk. It has adopted a top-down construction method in order to reduce time. The stage 1 work on excavation, plain cement concrete (PCC), waterproofing and raft foundation have been completed. The D-walling of the complete site has also been done. The installation of modular steel structure is currently under progress on all three basements.
There are five levels of parking accommodating 2100+ cars - three levels of basement and two overground on third and fourth floors.
Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Ltd. said, "The construction of this critical infrastructure project, being developed in PPP with North DMC, is progressing at breakneck speed and is as per the schedule. We are committed to delivering Omaxe Chowk - an iconic organised retail destination, in the committed timeline and are confident that this project will set an example of successfully conceptualising, executing and operating a multi-level parking & commercial development project in Chandni Chowk, Delhi."
The company has also entered into multiple agreements with construction material & equipment manufacturers like JSW, Pidilite Industries, ACE among others.
Omaxe has tied up with leading adhesive manufacturer Pidilite Industries for supply of waterproofing material, leading steel manufacturer JSW for the supply of deck sheeting material and leading construction equipment manufacturer ACE for the supply of heavy machinery like crane etc. on rent for construction activities. The company is also environmentally responsible and has installed Smog Guns at the site.
Omaxe is developing an approx 10 lakh sq. ft. project Omaxe Chowk with five levels of parking and three levels of retail space comprising a Jewellery Hub on the ground floor, Bridal apparel and accessories destination on first floor and a sprawling Food Court on the second floor.
The project is being developed by Omaxe Heritage Pvt Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.
With 124.3 million sq. ft. of delivered space in real estate and construction contracting (as on Sep. 2020), Omaxe is today one of India's leading and trusted real estate companies. The brand 'Omaxe' was founded in 1987 by visionary first-generation entrepreneur & civil engineer Mr. Rohtas Goel to undertake construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001 and got listed on both stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in 2007.
In the last 33 years, staying true to its motto of 'Turning Dreams into Reality' and guided by its founding values of delivering quality and excellent real estate spaces, ensuring customer satisfaction and redefining lifestyle, Omaxe has delivered some landmark projects and engineering marvels, created a niche in both luxury and affordable segments and more importantly has brought smiles in the lives of millions of people.
Today, the company is present in 27 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh and possesses a diversified product portfolio that includes Hi-Tech Townships, Integrated Townships, Group Housing, Shopping Malls, Office Spaces, SCOs and Hotel. It is currently undertaking 21 real estate projects - 5 Group Housing, 9 Townships, 7 Commercial Malls/office spaces/Hotels/ SCOs.
The company has also successfully blended business excellence with social commitment. The company through Omaxe Foundation takes up many CSR projects in the field of health, education, community development etc.
