International Village School celebrates International Week 2022

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The students and staff of International Village School (IVS) celebrated International Week 2022 to honour global cultures through cuisine, language appreciation, geography and attire.
International Village School is one of the top IGCSE schools in Chennai. The academic institution provides an outstanding international educational experience to students from near and far. The prime objective is to shape students into global citizens and future leaders by sharpening their intellect, character, and overall wellbeing. The school imparts the International Baccalaureate syllabus in a world-class ambience, thereby making it one of the best and famous schools in Chennai.
The International Village School recently celebrated International Week 2022. The student and staff communities enjoyed and benefited from a week full of fun and informative events. The International Week unified the international and domestic students and showcased their diversely rich cultures.
"At IVS, the International Week celebrations allowed our students to learn about and embrace the various cultures on campus. Being an International School, we at IVS believe in embedding a truly international perspective that embraces a global community. This week-long celebration of the international community was an ideal platform for students to broaden their perspective and knowledge," said a spokesperson for IVS.
When questioned about the students' participation in International Week 2022, the spokesperson said, "We had planned many fun activities and games. Our itinerary included an art competition, cooking demos, trivia and cultural food dish videos, and many more activities. We had also arranged informative sessions with senior alumni. It was a great opportunity for our students to interact with seniors and gain useful information. Our students and staff had been eagerly looking forward to International Week 2022. They had been preparing and planning events with much fanfare. Students participated with full enthusiasm and made it a week to cherish and remember for a lifetime," the spokesperson concluded.
The International Week 2022 celebrations also provided IVS students and teachers a break from the usual school routine. It gave them invaluable exposure to various cultural differences and global resources. It also helped foster a sense of community and camaraderie among students.
International Village School is one of the few IB schools in Chennai that boasts of a truly international teaching community. The school has an elite team of hand-picked, highly qualified professionals from diverse global communities. The school is a member of the IB World Schools. The educational approach at IVS is student-centred, holistic, and inquiry-based, which puts it at par with international educational institutions.
International Village School is a world-class academic institution that prepares students with global perspectives and cross-cultural understanding. The school is located in a calm and serene locality in Chennai and shares its boundary with over a hundred acres of pristine bird sanctuary. As a top school with an IB framework, IVS imparts well-rounded education to students from kindergarten to higher secondary.
For more details, please swing by here: (https://www.internationalvillage.org).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
