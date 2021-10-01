Investment-Tech startup Market Pulse announces industry-first premium product for subscribers

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Market Pulse Technologies, an Investment-Tech startup and India's pioneering mobile-first market analysis platform has introduced industry-first price packages for the premium version of its app, as announced in an open letter to its user base of 2.8 million traders and 6 lakh monthly active users, by Co-founder, CEO & CTO, Amit Dhakad.
Prior to these revised prices, Market Pulse offered 2 subscription products: Pro at INR 499/month, and Pro+ at INR 999/month. The new premium product is priced at INR 995/year and INR 199/month. They have also enabled 7-day free trials, pioneering initiatives for accessibility and affordability in the stock market space.
The new Premium product is built with all the capabilities of the previous Pro and Pro+, along with new strengths: greater reliability with 99.999% uptime, faster performance and a new design language. The lower cost is achieved without compromising on any of the features, rather optimising them to empower users with everything they need to succeed in markets, on their own.
Amit Dhakad, CEO, CTO and Co-founder of Market Pulse, said this of the new update, "While many of our users used our previous plans, which were meant to deliver more power, few could sustain them, because they weren't affordable for retail traders. Profitability isn't our only goal. Our focus has always been on building confidence and helping Indians thrive by using our products, which goes beyond just enabling access. This price drop may sound unbelievable, but we call it evolution. A natural shift that will help put more power in the hands of more people."
Retail traders choose the Market Pulse superapp for its simplicity and comprehensive offerings: charts, watchlists, alerts, scanners, news and option tools, all in one app. It operates on 99.999% reliability, with the industry's lowest downtime of 5 minutes a year.
Market Pulse is building confident traders and investors who are able to create wealth in markets with one intelligent superapp.
They are defined by their key strengths: performance, reliability & experience - benchmarks that their product was built on in the past, and consistently follow them as they embark on their next big undertaking: delivering seamless trading through India's most reliable broking platform, backed by the industry's most humane support network.
