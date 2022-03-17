Ipsitaa's latest release, 'Bewajah' rising up the charts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): Indian singer Ipsitaa, well-known for her fabulous work in 'First Kiss' (2020) with Yo Yo Honey Singh has set the music world on fire once again with her new release 'Bewajah'. The song has struck the right chord with every emotion put into bringing forth sentiments in the most melodious way.

The track is shot in dreamy locations of Goa, directed by Firoz A. Khan, and features the OTT- actor, Tusharr Khanna. She spilt the beans on how 'Bewajah' came to reason. "Vishal and I created Bewajah in just a couple of days. As soon as we started jamming, we were immediately drawn towards the idea of working on a soft, soothing track together as we both enjoy that kind of music."

"Unlike my first 2 songs (First Kiss & Solo Laila), which are dance numbers, Bewajah is a love ballad. It recounts a raw, honest and vulnerable experience of what it feels like to fall in love while exploring the concept of fate or destiny, saying nothing ever happens without reason. Some songs always remind you of how you felt when you first heard them. And that feeling never really gets disassociated with them. Like the first time you cried to a song that broke your heart, or how a song made you build a fantasy world in your head as you hummed along to the melody, imaging what it would feel like to fall in love... This is what I hope my songs can do for others. Make them feel, help them heal. For me, it was a beautiful healing experience creating this song with Vishal. I hope everyone listening to Bewajah and watching the video can feel the pure love that went into making it." Ipsitaa adds.

Vishal Mishra, whose music composition has already taken tinsel town into a storm with smashing hits for blockbusters like Race 3, Kabir Singh, and Veere Di Wedding, is a natural when it comes to music. In fact, he hasn't even received any professional training in any kind of music, just a pure passion from a very young age and a true dedication to the art. This is what he had to say.

"I had an amazing time making 'Bewajah'. You fall in love in the most mysterious ways, and this one is about how the existence of someone, be it folks or friends, can transform one's entire perspective. So it's a wonderful experience; I think everybody goes through this experience of love at some point, and I'm so glad I got an opportunity to make it. Ipsitaa, as usual, has done a great job singing it so beautifully. The humanness in her voice is the real reason people are praising the song so much."

"My shoot was amazing in Goa with singer Ipsitaa and actor Tushar. The plan was to shoot for 2 days, but she had to fly to London, so we decided to shoot in 1 day. On the day of the shoot, it rained, so we had to wait and start the shoot late at 11:30 am. It was very challenging, but with the support of such amazing stars, Ipsitaa and Tushar, we managed. Ipsitaa is such a wonderful person and has a soulful voice. Of course, I loved working with her and Tushar, who blended so well into the character. Goa location is awesome for the shoot, and I loved working with them. Overall, it was an amazing experience, and I would love to shoot again with Ipsitaa in future." Firoz shared.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)