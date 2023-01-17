ixigo Trains App and ConfirmTkt feature in Top 10 Downloaded Travel Apps (Worldwide and India) in 2022, as per Data.ai

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): According to a new report 'State of Mobile 2023' released by Data.ai (formerly App Annie), (https://www.ixigo.com/trains) ixigo Trains App ranked #8 in the top 10 travel apps worldwide by 'Downloads' on iOS app store and Google Play store in 2022, becoming the only Indian OTA app featured in the top 10 most downloaded travel apps globally. ixigo trains app was also the second most downloaded app in India in 2022 and the most downloaded OTA app in India in the rankings. Further, ConfirmTkt (an ixigo group app) featured in the top 10 downloaded travel apps in India at #7.

The report highlights consistent resurgence in the travel market driven by strong pent up-demand with rail and coach booking apps registering maximum download growth globally of 28% between 2019-2022. Air travel demand also surged in 2022 with relaxation in global travel restrictions, re-opening of international borders and an increase in overall traveler confidence, with a lot of the new growth coming from the next billion users segment. Travelers are showcasing a desire to explore new experiences and tick off destinations from their travel bucket lists that were on hold for a long time.

The report also found that the total number of annual app downloads in India reached a new high of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second biggest market after China. In terms of total time spent on smartphones, Indians clocked a total of 0.75 trillion hours while China recorded 1.1 trillion hours.

Commenting on the company's latest achievement, Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder & Group CPTO, ixigo said, "As a group, ixigo did over 95 million app downloads cumulatively across all our apps in 2022! We are proud to make it yet again to the Data.ai most downloaded travel apps globally, with 2 of our apps making it to the list. Travel from, and to, Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns has shown the most resilient demand during the last 2 years with the post-COVID bounceback momentum remaining strong in the segments we operate in. We are committed to serving the ever-evolving needs of Indian travelers when it comes to planning and bookings, and we will continue our efforts to build the very best customer experience and innovative products in our space."

Adding to this Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-founder and CEO, ConfirmTkt said, "We are happy to be part of this list again this year. Being the largest Indian OTA in the online train bookings segment for train travelers has helped us grow trust and word of mouth among our users and ecosystem. In 2023 we can witness much higher growth in train travel and we will continue to focus on strengthening our penetration in Tier 2 & 3 cities to cater to this growth momentum."

The ixigo group (ConfirmTkt and ixigo trains) is the leading OTA for next billion users in India and the largest B2C partner OTA for IRCTC in terms of online train bookings in India. The ixigo trains apps offers travelers a slew of innovative AI and big data-based features, including its 100% AI-driven, personalized travel assistant- TARA, Siri shortcuts, and an augmented reality feature, making it easy for train passengers to locate their coach positions at various railway stations across the country. The travel app has also launched an offline mode feature for passengers to check real-time train tracking in the absence of the internet. ConfirmTkt's unique value proposition is built around predicting confirmation chances for waitlisted tickets and giving alternate travel and train recommendations. The Confirmtkt app provides an enhanced user experience to train travelers through innovative value-added features like Train Search - Seat / Berth Availability with predictions, PNR Status - plus confirmation predictions, Alternate Options, free cancellations, instant refunds and more.

Report Source: (https://www.data.ai/en/go/state-of-mobile-2023)

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations on ixigo's OTA platforms, including websites and mobile applications. The OTA platforms of ixigo allow travelers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels and cabs, while providing travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information, including train PNR status and confirmation predictions, train seat availability alerts, train running status updates and delay predictions, flight status updates, bus running status, pricing and availability alerts, deal discovery, destination content, personalized recommendations, instant fare alerts and automated customer support services.

