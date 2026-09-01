PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: IZMO Limited (NSE: IZMO) (BSE: 532341) today announced that its semiconductor subsidiary, izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., has developed an innovative high frequency RF Quad Flat No-Lead (QFN) package for semiconductor devices operating at frequencies of up to 40 GHz. The package has been designed, developed and manufactured entirely in India for a customer developing high frequency RF modules for defence and secure wireless communication applications. Following successful assembly and electrical validation, izmo Microsystems has commenced production shipments, with manufacturing processes established to support scale up. The development strengthens izmo Microsystems' capabilities in advanced RF and microwave semiconductor packaging and demonstrates its ability to develop application specific packaging solutions and manufacture them at scale.

At higher microwave frequencies, conventional molded and open cavity QFN packages can face significant performance limitations as package parasitics increasingly affect device performance. izmo Microsystems developed a proprietary package architecture with optimized trace geometry and die positioning that achieves wire bond lengths of approximately 0.3 mm, combined with a precision air cavity surrounding the die. The resulting architecture minimizes parasitic effects and enables reliable operation at frequencies of up to 40 GHz. The capability has applications across radar, electronic warfare, secure communications, aerospace, satellite communications and advanced wireless systems, where high frequency semiconductor devices are increasingly important. The opportunity is particularly relevant in India, where growing defence requirements, increased emphasis on indigenous procurement and the strategic importance of secure communications are creating demand for advanced domestic electronics and semiconductor capabilities. Developing critical RF packaging technologies within India also contributes to greater supply chain resilience for strategic applications.

The development comes at an important time for India's semiconductor industry. The Government of India has approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore to further develop the country's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem. Strengthening the ATMP/OSAT industry, with a focus on bringing advanced semiconductor packaging technologies to India, is one of the program's six pillars. The program provides a strong policy backdrop for companies developing specialized semiconductor packaging and manufacturing capabilities in India. Dinanath Soni, Director, izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., said: "High frequency RF devices place very demanding requirements on semiconductor packaging, and at 40 GHz the package has to be engineered as an integral part of the RF system.

We developed this package around the specific electrical and application requirements of the device and have taken it through design, fabrication, assembly and validation into production. Production shipments have now commenced, and we have the manufacturing capability to scale as requirements grow. We see significant opportunities for advanced RF packaging in defence, secure communications, aerospace and other high frequency applications as India builds deeper domestic capabilities in strategic electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. The increased focus on advanced packaging under Semicon 2.0 should provide further impetus to the development of this ecosystem in India." izmo Microsystems supports customers from package and process development through prototyping, qualification and manufacturing, with a focus on advanced, high reliability semiconductor applications.

About izmo Microsystems izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of IZMO Limited (NSE: IZMO) (BSE: 532341), is an advanced semiconductor packaging and electronics manufacturing company based in Bengaluru, India. The company focuses on System-in-Package, advanced IC packaging and high reliability electronics for applications across defence and aerospace, telecommunications, industrial electronics, automotive, medical electronics, optical communications and other advanced technology markets. For more information, visit www.izmomicro.com / www.izmoltd.com or contact: Caution Concerning Forward- Looking Statements: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties and other risk factors, viewers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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