NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has opened applications for its Executive Ph.D. Programme for Senior Management Professionals. The Ph.D. in Management is awarded by Vijaybhoomi University through JAGSoM. The programme is designed for experienced leaders who want to turn what they have learned in practice into scholarship, develop their research and teaching capability, and contribute knowledge that others can use. The programme is intended for senior executives with 15 or more years of experience, as well as independent consultants and thought leaders. It is structured to fit alongside continued professional leadership. Over three years, scholars progress through a blended, mentorship-led journey in which research and teaching capability develop together. The profile describes the programme's intended audience; formal eligibility and selection remain subject to Vijaybhoomi University requirements.

From professional experience to useful knowledge The pathway moves through three stages: Ground & Frame, Develop & Deliver, and Complete & Contribute. Scholars build foundations in research, methodology and pedagogy, shape a research question from a significant practice problem, develop as educators, and bring the work to completion through a thesis or dissertation, presentation and defence under University processes. Coursework includes Functional Core courses for scholars without an MBA; scholars who already hold an MBA are exempt from those core courses. The learning journey also includes Functional Specialization, Research Methodology and Pedagogy. Across the programme, scholars receive structured research, teaching and external mentoring, supported by four progress reviews.

Teaching development is staged. Scholars observe and prepare, then co-teach two three-credit courses and, following a readiness review and an approved assignment, independently deliver two further three-credit courses. Teaching opportunities depend on the relevant host-school processes and approved assignments; participation in the programme does not guarantee an appointment. Alongside the thesis or dissertation, scholars complete one of three publication routes: one published book, two published research papers, or two published case studies. The accepted route and applicable requirements are governed by Vijaybhoomi University regulations. Publication acceptance and the timing of the doctoral award depend on the applicable review and completion requirements.

A proposed message from the Programme Chair "Senior professionals carry deep knowledge of how organisations work. To make that knowledge useful beyond one role or organisation, it must be questioned, connected to scholarship, supported by evidence and shaped for learners. This programme brings research and teaching together to help scholars make that contribution," Prof. Dr. A. M. Sakkthivel, Head of Center for Research, Vijaybhoomi University. An academic environment for experienced professionals JAGSoM is an AACSB-accredited management school within Vijaybhoomi University, whose interdisciplinary environment spans business, technology, design, law and music. The school's faculty bring academic and professional experience, and its research centres and teaching environment support practice-oriented scholarship and educator development.

In Business Today-MDRA's Best B-Schools 2026, JAGSoM was ranked #29 overall in India, #14 among private B-schools, #1 in Bengaluru, #2 in Karnataka and #5 in South India. In Outlook-ICARE's India's Top 20 B-Schools 2027, it was ranked #19 overall and #10 among private B-schools, with dimension scores of 99.9 for Employability and 95.37 for Faculty Quality. These are institutional rankings and dimension scores; they describe JAGSoM, not the Executive Ph.D. Programme. Applications and programme details Applications close 15 December 2026. The cohort is scheduled to begin in the second half of January 2027. The programme fee is ₹15,00,000, payable in three equal instalments across three calendar years. Travel and stay costs for international partner-school opportunities are additional. Fee and application details are subject to final institutional confirmation. Shortlisted candidates may be invited to present their research interests and meet the selection committee. Final selection follows Vijaybhoomi University Research Committee governance.

International partner-school opportunities may be available during the programme, subject to partner arrangements and University processes. Scholars should plan to meet travel and stay expenses for such opportunities. About JAGSoM Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) is a management school of Vijaybhoomi University. JAGSoM offers programmes across management disciplines and is accredited by AACSB. The Executive Ph.D. Programme is delivered through JAGSoM, with the Ph.D. in Management awarded by Vijaybhoomi University. Programme enquiries executive.phd@jagsom.edu.in | 91-7574976255 | jagsom.edu.in/executive-phd (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)