BusinessWire India Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Bronto Intelligence Private Limited has entered the social networking sector with the launch of BrontoY, a platform now available on the Apple App Store, marking the company's latest expansion as it continues building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms developed in India. Founded by 18-year-old researcher and entrepreneur Jeet Santosh Bhaskar, Bronto Intelligence, whose technology platforms already serve users worldwide, continues expanding its ecosystem with a long-term vision of building innovative technology platforms across multiple domains. BrontoY has been introduced as a social networking platform focused on meaningful conversations, authentic interactions and community engagement. The platform enables users to share posts, express opinions, engage with different viewpoints, discover content and connect with others through a privacy-conscious social experience.

The launch adds a fourth platform to the Bronto Intelligence ecosystem, which now includes BrontoAI, an artificial intelligence platform; MSPConnect, an agricultural technology platform focused on Minimum Support Price awareness; Bronto Cosmos, dedicated to space science and technology; and BrontoY, its latest social networking offering. As part of the group's operating structure, Bronto Platforms Private Limited, a subsidiary of Bronto Intelligence Private Limited, manages the company's consumer technology platforms, including BrontoY, BrontoAI, MSPConnect and Bronto Cosmos. The Bronto Intelligence ecosystem currently comprises four consumer technology platforms: BrontoY: A social networking platform focused on meaningful conversations, authentic interactions and community engagement. BrontoAI: A human-centric artificial intelligence platform designed to make AI more accessible, intuitive and useful for everyday users.

Bronto Cosmos: A platform dedicated to space science, astronomy and emerging developments in space technology. MSPConnect: An agricultural technology platform focused on Minimum Support Price (MSP) awareness and information for farmers across India. The latest launch reflects Bronto Intelligence's continued expansion across multiple areas of technology, with platforms spanning artificial intelligence, agriculture, space science and social networking. The company has positioned the ecosystem as part of its long-term strategy to develop consumer technology products across diverse sectors while expanding its digital presence from India to a global audience. Commenting on the launch, Jeet Santosh Bhaskar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bronto Intelligence, said:

"Apparently, the easiest way for me to get on social media was to build one." BrontoY is now available on the Apple App Store. With its addition, Bronto Intelligence's technology ecosystem now spans four key domains--artificial intelligence, agriculture, space science and social networking--as the company continues expanding its portfolio of digital platforms. The launch reinforces Bronto Intelligence's strategy of building a multi-platform technology ecosystem, with BrontoY marking its latest expansion into another major technology domain. Bronto Intelligence (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)