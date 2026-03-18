PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 18: Reliance Jio, through its gaming and digital entertainment ecosystem JioGames, today announced its partnership with Good Game Group INC to power Good Game (GG) India, the world's first as-live global gaming reality show on a quest to find India's First Global Gaming Superstar. Launching in July 2026, Good Game India is set to reach over 500 million young viewers across the country. Fans can dive into exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage on the 'Watch' platform, available through JioHotstar, JioTV, the JioGames website, and the JioGames app.

Good Game is joined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, leading actor, entrepreneur and youth icon; Rishabh Pant, India's most dynamic cricket icon; and Ujjwal Chaurasia (Techno Gamerz), one of India's most influential gaming creators as its global brand ambassadors and judges. Good Game also announced a whopping INR one crore (USD 100,000) prize money, which is amongst the highest for any reality show winner in India, along with the opportunity to represent India at a global level.