Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr launches his first book: Lose Fat, Get Fittr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO of Fittr, today released his first book, 'Lose Fat, Get Fittr'. The book was launched during a virtual event on Facebook.

Published by Rupa Publications, the book encourages its readers to begin their fitness journey and busts myths around nutrition and fitness. 'Lose Fat, Get Fittr' is a comprehensive and easy-to-use guide to nutrition and fitness that is based on scientific research. It will educate the readers about 'quantified nutrition' and exercise, the two fundamental pillars of good health.

Sharing his experience of writing the book, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said, "There is a lot of misinformation on nutrition and fitness around us that derails our fitness journey even before it can begin. With 'Lose Fat, Get Fittr', my aim is to share the right knowledge and dispel all the myths. By applying the principles and tenets shared in this book, people from all walks of life will be able to incorporate a healthy lifestyle and achieve their fitness goals - all by themselves. I am confident that it will act as the reader's guide to a new life."

Bollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty said, "If your goal is to live a healthy life, you could not have asked for a better mentor and guide than JC and this book. 'Lose Fat, Get Fittr' is a distillation of the knowledge that JC (as everyone calls him) has shared with his community over the years. With this knowledge, Fittr has helped transform the lives of more than 2,00,000 people from all walks of life. People who were lost, dazed and confused because they had fallen prey to random nutrition advice and followed fad diets who finally discovered, thanks to Fittr, that the science of becoming healthy is not at all complicated."

The paperback and e-book are available on Amazon, Flipkart and Bukr. The book has received an overwhelming response through the pre-order link across platforms.

