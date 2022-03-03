Johnson Controls appoints Sivakumar Selva Ganapathy as Vice President, OpenBlue India Software Engineering and APAC Solutions

You would like to read
- DS Group's water conservation initiatives focus on long term water sustainability
- Janalaxmi Designs brings contemporary interior designing to redefine traditional living spaces in India
- Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. launches global strategy, confirms Canadian collaboration
- Federal Soft Systems announces a shift toward product based strategy, reveals its strategy for FY 2022-23
- Ghar Wapsi (Back to Your Roots) - The Talent Acquisition Strategy of this Global Digital Transformation Company
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Sivakumar Selva Ganapathy as vice president, OpenBlue India Software Engineering and APAC Solutions.
Sivakumar will lead the software engineering teams across India, expanding customer solutions through Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform. In this role, he will be responsible for the engineering and innovation centers across five campuses in India to drive growth through leadership, innovation and deep understanding of customer needs, collaborating with the company's global business leaders. He will also play a vital role in building a strong franchise, further driving the software technology strategy and creating capabilities for the future growth of the organization.
Sivakumar brings a wealth of experience to his new role in Johnson Controls. A veteran with more than two decades of experience in managing high-performing teams globally, he has successfully delivered solutions that leverage contemporary technologies and platforms, resulting in growth and productivity.
Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Sivakumar held various leadership roles at organizations such as Honeywell, where he set up global centers of excellence and worked with multi-site global capability centers in India in their transformation initiatives.
"I am honored to join Johnson Controls at an exciting time of digital transformation and look forward to working closely with the team to help transform from an industrial company to a digital leader for smart, net zero and sustainability solutions. We have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our more than 135 years of expertise in building systems, apply our OpenBlue digital solutions, as well as use the data and insights from these assets to enhance the overall customer experience and outcomes, including energy effiiciency and solutions for decarbonization," said Sivakumar on his new appointment.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor