VMPL New Delhi [India], February 10: The Kamma Global Federation (KGF) held the Kamma Mahanadu at Sriperumbudur today, drawing representatives from across Tamil Nadu and multiple other states. The event ranked among the largest in person gatherings organized by KGF since its formation in 2024. KGF was set up to bring together Kamma communities worldwide and strengthen cultural linkages. Now, the Federation represents nearly 2.1 crore people globally, accounting for about 1.5 per cent of India's population. Building on the vision of KGF, the Mahanadu opened with an evening cultural program, followed by closed-door sessions reviewing the Federation's work over the past year. Representatives from regional chapters discussed alignment, membership growth, and how state and overseas units would be aligned within the Federation's structure.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Jetti Kusuma Kumar, Founder and President of Kamma Global Federation, said the event reflected the growing demand for a common platform that allows structured dialogue within the community. "The Federation's expansion over the last year has made such in-person engagements necessary to align priorities and execution. The focus now is on organization-building, sustained participation from regional chapters, and creating systems that allow the Federation to function with continuity and clarity. One of the long-term objectives emerging from this Mahanadu is to enable the election of at least 30 Kamma MLAs across political parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and, in the longer run, to work towards securing a Deputy Chief Minister position in future governments," he said.

Tamil Nadu was chosen as the venue in view of its demographic and historical association with the Kamma community. The state is estimated to be home to around 65 lakh Kammavars. The region, including the Chennai-Kanchipuram belt, has historically been associated with several prominent figures from the community, such as Bollineni Munuswami Naidu, the first Minister of the erstwhile Madras Presidency from 1930-1932, Arkat Veera, Swami Naidu, and Vaiko. The region also carries the legacy of earlier rulers and administrators, including Tirumala Nayaka, Mangammal, and the Ravella and Pemmasani lineages, which are often cited in historical accounts of southern India. The community has been associated with critical industrial and economic activity across parts of southern India. Figures such as G. D. Naidu were among the early contributors to engineering and transport enterprises in the region, while others from the community have been active in agriculture, industry, and education over successive decades.

The Mahanadu closed with deliberations on upcoming initiatives. Additionally, federation office bearers indicated that similar gatherings would be held in other states in the coming months as part of KGF's outreach efforts. About Kamma Global Federation Kamma Global Federation stands as a beacon of unity and a catalyst for empowerment, beckoning all Kammas, Kammanaidus, and Chowdary, irrespective of their geographical borders, to step into a shared space of cultural pride, professional excellence, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility. The KGF is not just an organization; it's a movement. It's about harnessing the collective potential of the Kamma community across the world to create a brighter future for all. The KGF has been initiated recognizing the evolving needs of our community and with a commitment to foster unity and provide comprehensive support for the holistic development of the present and future generations of Kamma community members.

