Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Exams 2022: Last date for registration

New Delhi [India], January 17: Finally, the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam 2022 Provisional dates have been released by the examination board and candidates need to check out the exam dates to appear for the same.

But when they are appearing for the examination, it is also important to perform the registration.

Students look for the Karnataka SSLC class 10 board Exam 2022 registration deadline and register accordingly.

KSEEB SSLC board exam date 2022:

Recently, the examination board released the temporary schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam (SSLC). This is a temporary schedule that has been released by keeping the COVID-19 condition in consideration. The exams are scheduled from March 28 to April 11. The dates that have been decided for the examination are from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. 15-minute duration will be provided to the student to go through the question paper.

Parents and students need to submit an objection to the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Exams 2022:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is asking the parents and candidates to come up with their objections and submit them between January 6 and 14. The objections will be helpful in knowing about the concerned parents' concerns, and then things will be considered by keeping them under consideration. Do understand this is a temporary schedule and the final schedule will be released by them soon.

Download Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Board Exam 2022 schedule:

If you are looking forward to downloading the exam schedule, the steps you need to follow are very simple. These are:

* Visit the official website at( sslc.karnataka.gov.in).

* On the main page, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 provisional timetable link is available. Click on it.

* It will be redirected to the next page where the time table will appear and you can download it in the PDF format.

* After downloading a time table in PDF format, you can simply take out the printout for future reference.

* How will the exams be conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board?

Till date, there has been no confirmation for the online mode, so yes, it is accepted that only the offline mode will be entertained for the examination. Students need to prepare in the same format. If there is any update considered online, we will update it on our portal for sure.

FAQ:

What is the last date for registration?

Parents and students are supposed to submit objections from January 6 to January 14.

Is it possible for me to register twice for the SSLC exam?

There is no need for you to re-register for the SSLC exam twice. Once is acceptable.

Do I need to submit any specific documents for registration for SSLC?

There is no need for a student to submit any specific document for registration for SSLC because the same will be taken into consideration by the school and college in which you are studying. The rest depends on the college or school, and they will tell you about the documents required for it.

Can I skip the SSLC examination?

If you are thinking of skipping the SSLC examination, you are making the biggest mistake of your life and you need to appear in the same year next year.

We hope now you know about the last date for registration and when the exams will be conducted. As we have mentioned, this is a temporary schedule, so you can start preparing for the same. If there is anything else you would like to know, please stay tuned with us and visit our portal on a regular basis for all relevant updates!

