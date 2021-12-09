Keka HR raises USD 1.6MN through trading subscriptions on Recur Club

You would like to read
- India's leading HRMS service provider Keka is gearing up to hire 150-200 new employees till FY 2022
- Innovating for Necessity - What made Keka the leading HRMS provider in India
- SoftTech CEO Vijay Gupta bagged ET Inspiring Leader 2021 Award for dynamically empowering the AEC Industry
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
- India's first bio-CNG tractor aims at saving billions of rupees in fuel costs
New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keka HR, the market leading HR tech platform for SME businesses in India, raised USD 1.6MN non-dilutive growth capital through Recur Club, a new-age subscription-based financing platform.
As an HR payroll software, Keka puts employees at the centre of its Human Capital Management platform and the HR community was quick to embrace it! Keka thus set a new benchmark for the industry as a modern employee experience platform and continues to lead the pack.
The capital infusion on Recur Club took only 2 days to get completed, and that too without any dilution of Equity, restrictive Debt, or any lengthy paperwork. Keka would be using the funds for growth and customer acquisition by investing in marketing and sales.
Vijay Yalamanchili, CEO at Keka HR said, "I have had experience in the past working with traditional banks which took several months. We were scouting to raise a bridge round to fund our growth for the next year and stumbled upon Recur Club. The promise of a subscription based financing that doesn't dilute equity was a no brainer. The platform was quite easy to use and the amount of time required to get access to the funds was magically fast! With Recur Club we were able to close the transaction in a couple of days. Most importantly we were able to raise funds without any collateral which generally makes it impossible for entrepreneurs to raise any money in early stages."
Recur Club is Asia's first and only trading platform for companies with recurring revenue streams that gives access to growth capital at the click of a button. Recur Club connects companies directly with institutional investors to trade their subscriptions for upfront cash - it's like your monthly or quarterly customers just paid you upfront instantly. Recur Club partners with companies by unlocking fast, flexible, transparent, and non-dilutive capital at every stage of their journey and provides an ecosystem to amplify their growth.
Eklavya Gupta, Founder/Co-CEO, Recur Club said, "At Recur Club we obsess about helping founders such as Vijay at KekaHR, by providing an alternative way to raise growth capital without equity dilution or restrictive debt. In my 11 years of experience in the investment industry, I have seen deals take upwards of 6 months to actual Cash in Bank. We have come up with a more efficient solution by making Recurring Revenue contracts fully liquid and tradeable as an asset and enabling founders to raise growth capital within 48 hours. Recur Club is the fastest way to Cash in Bank! Since our launch earlier this year, we have grown exponentially with over USD 40 million tradeable recurring revenue listed on our platform."
Keka is looking at Recur Club as a long term growth partner, to continue enabling HR teams to adapt, evolve, and scale by working more effectively.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor