Kesar India Limited Listing: A real estate brand with land reserve of 123.70 lakh sq feet

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV): The initial public offering (IPO) of Kesar India Limited, a zero-debt real-estate brand, will commence its subscription on June 30, 2022. The company will issue 9,30,400 equity shares at a price band of rupees 170 per equity share. The subscription will continue till July 4, 2022.

Through the listing, The raised funds will be used to finance the development expenses of its existing and upcoming projects, acquisition of land, land development rights and other corporate functions.

Kesar India Limited is a real estate company building residential and commercial projects under the brand name Kesar Lands. The ISO 9001:2008 company is a zero-debt real estate brand. Based out of Central India, Maharashtra, the company's mission is to contribute to the development of The New Nagpur and become one of India's Most trusted real estate brands.

As of December 2021, the real estate company has a total land reserve of 123.70 lakh square feet. It has successfully completed projects such as Kesar Vihar, Kesar Shree, Kesar Garden and Kesar Signature. Some of its upcoming projects include Kesar Forest, Kesar, Kesar Exotica, Kesar Tower, Kesar Hills and Kesar Imperial. The company is currently building Kesar Gateway. With most of its residential projects sold out, the company strives to continue its streak of success and build attractive and quality-assured projects.

Kesar India Limited is a part of The Kesar Group. It is a vertically integrated company that houses several businesses under its umbrella - Real Estate, Finance, Jewellery & Bullion, Organic Farming, Venture Capital, Media Services and Capital market. The company has a strong management team of seasoned professionals with relevant industry experience. The objective of the company is to deliver world-class projects.

The minimum market lot for Kesar India IPO is 800 shares for one lot and is priced at rupees 1,36,000 per lot. The shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

