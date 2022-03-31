Keventers launches its first Cafe at Zirakpur, Punjab where customers can dine in and enjoy the iconic Keventers offerings

The launch of Keventers Cafe marks a shift in the brand's retail strategy as it moves from the conventional take-away and QSR formats to enter a larger dining space

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Keventers, the iconic 97-year-old dairy brand opens the first ever, 'Keventers Cafe' at Zirakpur, Mohali district, Punjab.

An experience zone spread across an area of 911 sq ft., at Keventers Cafe customers can dine in and enjoy the iconic Keventers milkshakes, cold coffees with light bites.

The launch of Keventers Cafe marks a shift in the brand's retail strategy as it moves from the conventional take-away and QSR formats to enter a larger dining space. This is a part of the brand's shift to create more engaging consumer experiences with rising market demand.

The Keventers Cafe has an exceptional ambience to cater to visitors across a varied demographic, from families, to millennials and Gen Z with the right balance of Vintage-Modern and Retro aesthetics. The experiential cafe offers its patrons a fun experience with a menu that offers all the iconic Keventers milkshakes, desserts, ice creams, newly launched cold coffees, as well as a brand new food menu.

The new food menu offers a variety of munchies and yummy vegetarian dishes like Aloo Samosa, Hot Jalapeno Nachos, Peri Peri Fries, Toasties, Hot stir-fried Maggi, and also serves non vegetarian items like Butter Chicken Samosa, Sandwiches and Wraps.

The patrons can sit with their friends and families and enjoy board games like Scrabble, Plot 4, Jenga, Chess, Ludo, Tumbling Monkeys, keeping them entertained as they wait for their food and coffee order. Free unlimited Wi-Fi has also been provided at the store so that the customers have an option to work from there while enjoying their coffee.

The ambience of the cafe is light, bright, and pastel in the shade which brings out the upbeat, happy, and lively vibes. The layout is clean and functional, designed keeping in mind groups of people who can celebrate birthdays; working professionals to attend hectic meetings with their favorite cold coffees and for couples who want tofeel nostalgic with the taste that made history.

Speaking about the new launch of Keventers first cafe in India, Agastya Dalmia, Founder and CEO, Keventers said, "Keventers has had a high growth trajectory in the past years, allowing it to grow from a pan-India brand to a multi-national brand. The Keventers Cafe is a step in the right direction for us as we wanted to set up a more experiential offering for our loyal customers. The space and 'To-Eat' menu have been designed to provide an environment for customers to relax, work, use the free Wi-Fi and charge points on every table, eat and drink great food, hang-out with friends and capture fun Instagrammable memories. Zirakpur is one of the fastest developing places in the Tri-City area of Chandigarh-Panchkula and we are confident of it being well received here."

Zirakpur has become a focal point for a number of world-class residential and commercial projects, the economy is booming, and it's well connected to the capital. Also, the cafe is not just catering to the Zirakpur customers but also to Chandigarh and Panchkula. The company plans to move to more locations eventually but Zirakpur looks very promising right now for their first step towards establishing cafe outlets.

The brand is also launching an Inaugural Offer at the Zirakpur store. The first 20 daily customers that drop by the store between 1st to 7th April get 15 Free milkshakes/Scoops from Keventers for the next 15 days.

The store timings are between 10am to 11pm.

Keventers, creator of the iconic milkshake is India's first very own 'Made in India' brand. Established in 1925 by Edward Keventer, Keventers then became famed for its milkshakes. Acquired by Ram Krishna Dalmia in 1940, it underwent great changes through the course of history.

From supplying to the Indian army to becoming the preferred choice for Delhiites walking around Connaught Place. The brand was then revived in 2015 by Agastya Dalmia, Aman Arora and Sohrab Sitaram. Keeping the vintage tone alive with its signature glass bottles, the trio has completely revamped the brand in a way that makes it strike a chord with modern-day consumers. Presently, Keventers has brand presence across India, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Kenya.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)