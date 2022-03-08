KGK Group Chairman, Mr. Navrattan Kothari, got felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award at Jewellery World Awards

Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Jewellery World Awards (JWA) awarded KGK Group Chairman Navrattan Kothari with the laureate of the Jewellery World Awards' highest honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, for the year 2021 in Dubai by Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem who is an Executive Chairman of DMCC in the esteemed presence of industry stalwarts.

Kothari has been working persistently in the business since the 1960s, not only to raise the KGK Group but also to inspire excellence in the jewellery and gemstone sector. He is a pioneer in the sector, and his experience and knowledge have made a significant contribution.

He is the one who is behind the expansion of his family's gemstone trading company into a worldwide conglomerate that encompasses the whole spectrum of mining, sourcing, production, distribution, and retailing of Color Gemstones, Diamonds, and Jewellery. KGK Group is also actively engaged in numerous philanthropic endeavours, assisting those in need in the community and helping uplift society. He is a firm believer in the power of morals and always stands by the same.

For him, giving back to society is dharma. He adapted the same as his way of life. Kothari donates and contributes to social causes as he believes that, "It's difficult to be born as a human being. If you are not able to help others, it's a sheer wastage of life." He also started Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jaipur in 1996 as it was his lifelong mission to help as many people as possible.

On this special occasion, Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman, KGK Group expressed himself, "Carrying forward this legacy is a huge responsibility but I feel proud and honoured to share the name with countless laurels attached to it. My father's zeal inspires all of us to achieve the benchmarks set by our ancestors. It was a very emotional moment for all of us to witness the history in making. We are determined to follow in his footsteps and taking the name to next level is our ambition."

Sandeep Kothari, Managing Director, KGK Group also said, "His legacy will be carried forward for generations. He lives by the saying "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great", and this is now a part of our lives as well. We hope that this award will immortalize all his contributions to the community and the industry."

Navrattan Kothari has shone in every sphere of his life by constantly setting new benchmarks of success. "O, God! I am dedicating you whatever you have given to me" is one of the tenets of his life which is built upon scriptures. With a passion to be a perfectionist, he has embarked on an endless journey.

Navrattan Kothari also spoke after receiving this honour, "We constantly evolved ourselves and our business to transform the system in which business itself is conducted. Receiving recognition from JWA will surely be an actuator to move forward with greater determination and momentum, keeping the identified philosophy and goals in view. It further encourages us to remain conveners for progressive discussion and collaborators for winning partnerships, resulting in positive business as well as social and environmental impact at scale."

He further added, "Hereon we will continue to achieve responsible growth with a mission to stimulate sustainable development; leading to transformation and improvement in the lives of disadvantaged sections of society. Concurrently, our quest for excellence is incessant."

Kothari was honoured at the award ceremony held at JGT Dubai (Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai) followed by a gala dinner which was attended by the leaders of this industry. World's leading B2B Jewellery exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets Jewellery, and the Italian Exhibition Group SpA. (IEG) organized this spectacular event yesterday.

