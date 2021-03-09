Korikart launches first flagship store at DLF Galleria Market, Gurugram

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading one-stop online store for Korean products, Korikart has launched its first standalone store at DLF Galleria market, Gurugram on March 5th, 2021. The launch of the store is part of the company's Omni-channel approach to retail premium Korean products across beauty and wellness categories.

Upping the K-game in the Indian market and after establishing a strong offline presence, Korikart is now ready to provide its customers with an all-new offline experience through its first brick-and-mortar store. The new store features around 150 SKUs and about 18 Brands including Plan 36.5, PEP PLUS, ARTOIS, ACCOJE, IT'S SKIN among others.

Korikart has been experimenting with shop-in-shop models across 28 cities, and now is turning a new leaf by venturing into its own full-sized outlet. The new store at DLF Galleria market is spread across an area of 400 Sq.ft. and will stock quality Korean products in different categories such as beauty, food, pet products and lifestyle, among others.

"The idea behind the launch is to give that perfect experience to the customer through our physical store, where the buyers can directly speak to the experts and have a good look and feel of the product. We always strive to give our clients the best of products imported from Korea. Our Flagship Store will serve as a step forward towards esteemed customers of Korikart. Our new store is a logical extension in order to offer our patrons a seamless shopping experience," said Seo Youngdoo, CEO and Founder, Korikart.

Korikart is expanding its footprint and planning to open two franchise outlets by end of the year in Jaipur and Mumbai. The brand is also inviting new franchise partners to invest in Korikart brand outlets.

Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides multiple Korean products in India. It's a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is also the first e-commerce platform to introduce video e-commerce.

The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them with a visual demonstration of the products through various videos. Korikart's dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance on the usage of the products they sell. It is one of the rare e-commerce platforms that not just aims at selling the products but also ensures that people are completely satisfied before buying.

Korikart offers all kinds of food, cosmetics, and fashion and lifestyle products directly imported from Korea without the involvement of any middlemen. The Korean e-commerce platform offers an array of brands like The Saem, Plan 36.5, Jin Ramen, Mustaev, The Face Shop, Innisfree, Etude House to name a few.

Store address: Korikart, Galleria Market DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

Website link: (https://korikart.com)

