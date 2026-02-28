VMPL New Delhi [India], February 28: KSB limited one of the worlds leading supplier of pumps, valves and systems have declared that their sales revenue of 2025 is registered as INR 2,696 crores, which is 6.42% increase over the previous year. The sales revenue of Quarter 4 recorded at 7.93% growth, compared to the same period last year, closing the quarter with sales revenue of INR 784 crores.The company has announced a 220 % dividend, reflectinga consistent year-on-year increase and demonstrating the company's strong performance. Major Highlights of the Q4 results. The company has bagged Solar Projects where in the orders for Solar pumps have been received from the Department of Horticulture, Rajasthan, Maharashtra State Electricity, Maharashtra Energy, MPUVNL and DGVCL for 58 crores.

The company has also secured Refinery Project export order for the Hassi Massoud Refinery Project, Algeria. A major order in water segment has been received as Pumps Export (UAE) from KSB Pumps Arabia. KSB ltd also got a Specialised Service Order - Cavern Application. A breakthrough service order has been received for a customized solution for a cavern application (LPG). Also the company received a key order in Power Plant Project for powerplant based at Chhattisgarh. Summarizing the business highlights, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited, said, "This year, we have delivered strong sales performance, registering a 6.42% YoY growth, driven by disciplined execution and strategic market focus. We have seen robust traction across Solar, Building Services, Energy and WWW segments, strengthening our leadership position in core markets.

Key order wins across Solar, Oil & Gas, Power, and specialized service applications demonstrate our competitive strength. Our export momentum continues with significant project orders reinforcing our expanding global footprint. With a balanced portfolio, strong standard business foundation, and growing export presence, we are well positioned to sustain growth and outperform market volatility in the coming quarters." Mr. Mahesh Bhave, Chief Financial Officer at KSB Limited, commented: "We are pleased to report a stable and consistent financial performance for FY 2025, achieving growth in both revenue and profit, despite volatile Geo-political situation. The Board has recommended an increase in the dividend over last year, which reflects robust profitability commitment and continued value creation for investors."

About KSB Limited KSB Limited, founded in 1960 in India, is a part of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves, and systems. Combining innovative technology with excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company offers robust and reliable solutions catering to the diverse needs of customers in India and overseas across sectors such as power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, and water transport. KSB specializes in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High-Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe and Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, Monobloc and Mini Monobloc Pumps, Hydropneumatic Systems, and Control Valves.

Today, the KSB Group has a presence across all continents through its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities, and service operations. In 2025, the Group generated consolidated annual sales revenue exceedingEUR3 billion. Contact: KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018, Tel- +91 020 2710 1000. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)