L & T Technology Services and Mavenir partner on Open RAN and 5G test automation solutions

You would like to read
- Mavenir extends AI and Analytics portfolio to enable mobile network optimization, automation and security
- Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS
- QualityKiosk features in the latest Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q1 2021 report
- Uniphore raises USD 140 million in Series D Funding as demand Skyrockets for enterprise AI and Automation solutions
- PingPong Payments launches new PLN and SEK currency exchange services
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/Richardson (Texas) [USA], June 29 (ANI/Business Wire India): L & T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud.
The automation services will include Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation of the 5G ORAN portfolio of RU/DU/CU products, in conjunction with the Cloud Native 5G NSA and SA core network products, for global frequency bands supporting TDD and FDD technology.
LTTS's rich heritage in the delivery of telecommunications engineering products and services and growing portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played a crucial role in this agreement. LTTS will contribute to the acceleration of Mavenir's cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share in the 5G telecom landscape. This engagement between LTTS and Mavenir also enables a unique opportunity for co-creation and contributes to a joint go-to-market strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards CSPs and Enterprises.
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L & T Technology Services, said, "5G ORAN solutions are disrupting conventional approaches to network services delivery for people and objects across industry verticals. This partnership enables both companies to drive the solutions and serve the global demand for connectivity and enriched services. At LTTS, we look forward to providing a world-class, comprehensive automation solution to Mavenir and serve as a hub for accelerating innovations in the 5G space."
Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir, said, "Our partnerships with leading global mobile service providers have set high expectations among our stakeholders. With its expertise in 5G, we are pleased to partner with an engineering services company like LTTS to enhance our go-to-market strategy."
LTTS' development, testing and integration services delivered from its Bengaluru (India) premises will include subject matter expertise, advanced automation capabilities and patented tools and platforms enabling cost-effective and speedy integration of a wide range of ORAN RU/DU/CU products and applications together with Cloud Native 5G core network solutions accelerating commercial deployments across a broad spectrum of customers and industry verticals of Mavenir product portfolio.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor