LASA receives WHO Nod for its Khed Unit in Ratnagiri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): API major, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Received WHO Certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices from the Food and Drug Administration authorities for its manufacturing facility situated at Khed (Ratnagiri).
"WHO Good Manufacturing Practice certificate can be obtained by constant efforts towards improving the quality assurance as well as implementation of various systems on place, though we already have GMP for our other major units, we are also proud to receive this recognition for our Unit Located in Khed with the efforts of our Hardworking Team," said Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman - Lasa Supergenerics Limited, commenting on the development.
WHO GMP covers all aspects of production starting from the materials, premises and equipment to the training and personal hygiene of staff. Detailed, written procedures which are essential for each process that could affect the quality of the finished product. Systems to provide documented proof that correct procedures are consistently followed at each step in the manufacturing process - every time a product is made.
Besides saving costs with the help of consistent procedure in safe environment WHO GMP also helps in increasing the customers confidence for the company's products, enhances safety management controls, reduce operating costs by eliminating penalties which may be imposed due to non-compliance, attract exports attention etc.
WHO GMP guidelines are not prescriptive instructions on how to manufacture products. They are a series of general principles that must be observed during manufacturing.
Incorporated in 2011, Lasa is a globally well trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers.
The Company has its unit with state-of-art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad and Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25 per cent of APIs exported to countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea etc.
