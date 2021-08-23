Lasa Supergenerics resumes operations in all units situated in Mahad and Chiplun

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lasa Supergenerics Limited, a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain has announced a calibrated restart of manufacturing operations in plants located at Mahad, Dist. Raigad. The Company managed to resume operations in units situated in Chiplun within a week of floods.
With this companies, all units stands operational.
Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Chairman & Managing Director, Lasa Supergenerics Limited said, "It is heartening to comment on restart of activities we are fortunate enough to come back soon with the efforts of our dedicated team, we are also targeting to meet the time gap of production in a quarter and we are confident enough to surpass all our previous records with respect to production. We are cautiously optimistic and staying agile to cater to an evolving demand, we are committed to grow and I assure that we will not leave any stone unturned to achieve our goals. At this juncture once again I would like to thank our management team, our suppliers who came forward to support in this testing times so that we can restart our operations at the earliest. I sincerely thank the entire team of 'LASA' for their untiring efforts, hard work, sincerity and high dedication. Also, I would like to thank our valued Shareholders, whose support and faith in our Company has given us the determination and ambition to go from strength to strength."
Incorporated in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well-trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25% of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.
For more details please visit, (https://lasalabs.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
