Launch of Global Medical Tourism Services

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Athina Global Health (https://www.athinaglobalhealth.com) in partnership with Liberty International Tourism Group is launching its Global Medical Value Travel services.
Under the leadership of Hanish Bansal, Athina Global Health is now opening its doors to an international populace to provide them with the best preventive and health conducive treatment clubbed with an exploration of the destination country under their domain.
With a vast network of Tertiary Care Hospital and Super Specialty Hospitals, Athina Global Health work speaks for itself. Accessible and immaculate healthcare for everyone being their raison d'etre; Athina healthcare is in a relentless pursuit to provide world-class healthcare to an entirety of the population.
Liberty International Tourism Group is a Global Destination Management Company with a global footprint in 90+ countries. With 30 years of experience under its belt, Liberty International strives to provide ideal travel solutions and impeccable service to its clientele in its destinations.
The joint venture between Athina Global Health and Liberty International was conceived and executed by a healthcare industry veteran, Hanish Bansal, having worked for more than 20 years in managing a chain of speciality hospitals, and a Hospitality veteran, Prashant Yadav.
The venture is a part of Bansal's apex goal to provide seamless, and coherent medical treatment along with impeccable tourism and exploration options available for everyone.
"I aspire to bring seamless operation, better patient experience, and world-class healthcare with technology, know-how, and empathy. I aim to bring world-class healthcare closer to people irrespective of where they are through our medical tourism services," Bansal answered when asked about the new services.
Athina's medical value travel will include end-to-end medical and travel services with fixed-cost packages ranging from economy to deluxe category. Utmost priority will be given to the traveller with all of their hospitals guaranteeing a COVID-free environment.
Spearheaded by Hanish Bansal, the joint venture between Athina and Liberty International will include partnering with leading surgeons and hospitals in India, Turkey, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore to provide a seamless medical-travel experience to an international clientele.
