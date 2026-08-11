PNN New Delhi [India], August 11: The milestone brings together LawMento's growing portfolio of practical legal courses and LawBhoomi's trusted community of law students, lawyers, and legal professionals across India. LawMento, an online legal education platform focused on practical, career-oriented learning, has emerged as the most-listed provider of active online legal courses on LawBhoomi, one of India's leading legal education, career, and opportunities platforms. Based on active course listings currently available on LawBhoomi, LawMento has the largest number of programmes open for enrolment through the platform. The milestone reflects LawMento's rapidly expanding online legal course portfolio and LawBhoomi's growing role as a trusted destination for discovering credible legal learning opportunities and represents a shared commitment between the two brands to make practical legal education accessible to students and professionals, regardless of college, geography, or financial circumstances.

"Becoming the most-listed active course provider on LawBhoomi is a meaningful marker of trust," said CEO of LawMento. "LawBhoomi has spent years building credibility with law students across India. Having our courses lead the listings there means students are choosing us at the exact moment they're looking for real, practical skills." LawMento's Practical Legal Course Library LawMento has built one of the widest practical legal learning libraries in India: more than 40 premium online certificate courses and masterclasses, supported by over 300 expert-led lessons and roughly 260 hours of structured learning. Programmes cover legal drafting, litigation, legal research, commercial and specialised laws, professional development, and legal career preparation, including contract drafting, civil and criminal drafting, legal research and writing, IP, media and entertainment law, RERA and real estate law, maritime law, mediation, public policy drafting, trial advocacy, and client counselling.

LawMento has also expanded into the intersection of law and technology, with courses on ChatGPT for law students, AI and digital ethics, AI and intellectual property, data protection, and technology-assisted legal research, helping learners build the responsible, tech-literate skillset the profession increasingly expects. Rather than repackaging recorded old sessions, LawMento builds each programme around specific learning outcomes and practical application, including drafting exercises, templates, checklists, and case studies, with self-paced access and digital certificates. Affordable ₹99 short-format masterclasses round out the catalog for learners who want a focused skill without committing to a full programme. LawMento's Instagram community has crossed 11,000 followers, reflecting growing interest in practical legal education and career-focused learning beyond the classroom.

LawBhoomi's Reach Across India's Legal Community Founded by graduates of National Law Universities, LawBhoomi has grown into one of India's most widely followed platforms for legal careers, opportunities, and academic resources, publishing internships, jobs, courses, competitions, law notes and important legal updates for students and lawyers nationwide. LawBhoomi's digital footprint now spans 1 lakh+ LinkedIn followers, 60,000+ Instagram followers, 1 lakh+ WhatsApp community members, and 22,000+ Telegram members. The LawBhoomi website draws approximately 20 lakh views and serves 5 lakh+ users every month, and the platform has been recognised among India's top 10 legal websites. LawBhoomi was built on the principle that access to useful legal information shouldn't depend on a student's city, college, or financial means, a mission its course-discovery section extends by helping learners compare programmes, curricula, and outcomes before enrolling.

A Shared Vision for Accessible Legal Education The two brands are complementary parts of the same ecosystem: LawMento builds structured, practical legal learning; LawBhoomi connects it with a large, engaged legal audience. Together, they create a connected learning journey, discovery through LawBhoomi, skill-building through LawMento, at a moment when law students and young professionals are increasingly seeking practical, career-ready skills alongside their academic qualifications. About LawMento LawMento is an online legal education platform offering purpose-built, expert-led, practically oriented courses for law students, graduates, lawyers, and legal professionals, with more than 40 premium online law certificate courses, 300+ expert-led lessons, and roughly 260 hours of learning across drafting, litigation, legal research, specialised laws, AI, and career development. Visit lawmento.com.

About LawBhoomi LawBhoomi is a student-first legal education, career, and opportunities platform founded by National Law University graduates, serving 5 lakh+ users and ~20 lakh website views a month. Its community spans 1 lakh+ LinkedIn followers, 60,000+ Instagram followers, 1 lakh+ WhatsApp members, and 22,000+ Telegram members, and it is recognised among India's top 10 legal websites. Visit lawbhoomi.com. Media Contact: Email: contact@lawbhoomi.com Website: lawbhoomi.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)