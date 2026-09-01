India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], September 1: Leadership is often linked to executive positions and authority. However, the groundwork of leadership starts much earlier when learning takes place in classrooms, playgrounds, interactions with peers, and making decisions. Primary and middle schools are essential in instilling confidence, sense of responsibility, empathy, and decision-making. Starting leadership education at this age means investing in oneself and the communities to be built in the future. At Ortus International School, leadership is understood not as just a role but as a certain attitude. The learners are taught that leadership means taking the initiative, active listening, making responsible choices, and being courageous enough to make contributions. Such skills cannot be developed solely through textbooks and require actual practice of being responsible.

Such an idea was implemented through the Investiture Ceremony, where students from Grades 5 to 7 were appointed to the Student Body Council for the coming academic year. The event did not only mark appointing student leaders but also emphasized their commitment to services, responsibility, and the ability to lead by example. Responsibility can become a powerful instrument in building communication, collaboration, confidence, and moral decision-making for younger kids. Adding further significance to the occasion was the presence of Ms. Sneha Yeduguri, Co-Founder of Avoca Salon, one of Hyderabad's fastest-growing luxury beauty and wellness brands, who became the guest of honor. The entrepreneurial path of the guest allowed the students to think about different types of leadership. Leadership can be defined as entrepreneurship, creativity, perseverance, and the ability to build a meaningful venture.

Today's schools have a significant duty to not only prepare learners academically but also to help them cope with the complexity and interconnection of the modern world. Leadership education teaches to feel comfortable when taking responsibility, be resilient when faced with difficulties, communicate confidently, and respect different points of view. Thus, the Investiture Ceremony of Ortus International School reflects the idea that every child has a potential to be a leader and leadership starts much earlier than adulthood. Through individual experience, responsibility, and voice, educational organizations can raise responsible citizens and future change-makers. Website: https://ortus.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)