Leading EdTech Software brand Camu Moves its Head Office to Singapore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Camu, an EdTech Solution with an integrated Student Information and Learning Management System from Octoze Technologies Private Limited, announced today the relocation of its Head Office from Chennai (India) to Singapore. Camu's development, support and business development teams of India will continue to operate from its office in Chennai (India).

This move is significant for Camu and is a deliberate decision based on the company's unprecedented traction in the ASEAN Markets, especially in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. Keeping the larger vision in mind, AR Swaminathan, CEO & Co-founder says, "The move is strategic for us. We are a SaaS company currently focusing in the ASEAN region and the move will aid our growth plans. We are also fueling our growth with investments from equity partners to broaden our geographical spread, customer service, business development and other marketing investments, which will strengthen our presence and position in the ASEAN markets. Our vision is to become the most preferred Campus Management Solution based on our integrated SIS and LMS offering in these markets."

The flagship product, Camu, is a cloud solution offered in the SaaS model for both, the web and mobile platforms. Camu offers an Integrated Student information System (SIS) and Learning Management System (LMS) with a framework that enables Institutions to easily adopt modern learning concepts such as Outcome Based Education (OBE), Competency based learning and the Flexible Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Camu has a client base of over 400+ Institutions and 1 million students and a presence across 6 Countries.

