Leading emergency medical services provider - Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, announces the appointment of Mr. Amitabh Jaipuria as MD & CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) announced the appointment of Amitabh Jaipuria, as the new MD and CEO of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, a leading integrated emergency medical service provider in India.

Amitabh has rich experience of over 30 years in leading Corporates in India such as Reliance Jio, Monsanto, PepsiCo, GE, Quess, First Meridian and VIP Industries, amongst others. His significant past roles include MD at Monsanto; President - Mobility at Reliance Jio; President - Staffing at First Meridian; President and CEO - Global Business Services at Quess and Executive Director at Pepsico.

Jaipuria is an extremely versatile and seasoned leader with diverse experience across different economic and business sectors including - Consumer Products, Commercial Products, FMCG, Allied Banking Services, Telecom Services, Staffing, Security, Facilities Management as well as Agricultural Inputs and Services.

Jaipuria did his Post Graduation in Business Management from XLRI and Graduated from Mumbai University with a BSc in Physics. He is involved with social sector initiatives and is a partner with Social Venture Partners (SVP). He is also a visiting faculty member at the SJM School of Management at IIT Mumbai.

Amitabh joins Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd at an unprecedented time when the entire Healthcare sector has come into sharp focus due to COVID-19. The Healthcare sector in India has been growing at a rapid pace and is now set to attract massive new investments and will see accelerated growth and innovation. He looks forward to leveraging his vast and wide-ranging experience to drive the growth of the Emergency Healthcare Sector in the country and to take Ziqitza Healthcare Limited to new heights.

"Ziqitza Healthcare is a pioneer in the Emergency Healthcare space in the country and I am grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the Ziqitza family and to help bring quality Emergency Medical Services to an ever-increasing number of our Countrymen. The Covid pandemic has brought this sector into sharp focus and over the past few months Ziqitza's 10,000 strong workforce has rendered selfless service to all in need and has helped save many lives. Now as we look to the future, Ziqitza Limited will continue to play an important role in shaping the Emergency Healthcare space in the country. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Founders have laid a strong foundation and we will create an Industry Leading Healthcare Company whose purpose will be "Saving Lives, Enhancing Lives". I am looking forward to this new journey," said Amitabh Japuria, MD & CEO, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

Naresh Jain, former MD and CEO has stepped down from his executive responsibilities and will continue as a Member of the Board.

"I am confident that Amitabh is the right leader to take Ziqitza forward into its next phase. In his 30 years of experience across industries, he has handled large and complex roles and driven growth and profitability at multiple organizations. I am excited to welcome Amitabh to the Ziqitza family and along with the rest of our senior leadership team, look forwardto ensuring a seamless transition and to Ziqitza's next phase of growth and development," said Naresh Jain.

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) was set up in 2005 with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza is a one-stop integrated healthcare Company that provides Ambulance at Site, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Telehealth Services, Medical Rooms, Doctors on Site and Occupational Health Centre, among others. Ziqitza in association with State Governments and National Health Mission works in PPP mode, and with various Corporates, for their Healthcare needs in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Sikkim and many more.

Over the past 15 years, the company has grown exponentially from being a start-up with 10 ambulances to now -a well-established corporate entity in India and the Gulf. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that service 2 customers every second. Ziqitza works with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and is a past winner of the Times Social Impact Award.

