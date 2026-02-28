PNN New Delhi [India], February 28: In a transformative step towards redefining modern education, Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir (LCGVM) has emerged as a pioneering institution integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM, and Robotics into mainstream school education. With a strong commitment to preparing students for the rapidly evolving digital era, LCGVM is setting new benchmarks in future-ready learning. As Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries, governance, healthcare, research, and daily life, educational institutions across the globe are re-evaluating their teaching methodologies. Recognizing this paradigm shift, LCGVM has proactively embedded AI and emerging technologies into its core academic framework--ensuring that students are not merely passive learners, but active innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

AI & STEM Education from an Early Stage LCGVM has institutionalized Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and Robotics education from Class 3 onwards, making advanced technological learning accessible to every student. Unlike optional add-on programs, these subjects are integrated within the structured curriculum, ensuring systematic and age-appropriate skill development. Students cultivate: - Computational thinking - Logical reasoning - Design thinking - Analytical problem-solving - Innovation and creativity Additionally, coding education begins from Class 1, allowing young learners to develop structured thinking abilities at an early age. Students start with visual and block-based programming and gradually advance to more complex programming languages and AI-based applications. This early exposure ensures holistic cognitive development and nurtures students as creators, innovators, and ethical digital citizens.

World-Class Digital Infrastructure To complement its academic innovations, LCGVM has invested significantly in building a state-of-the-art technological ecosystem that supports both learning and governance. Key highlights include: - RFID-enabled attendance system for transparency and efficiency - Digitally integrated library system to enhance research and academic exploration - GPS-enabled school buses ensuring student safety through real-time tracking - Campus-wide high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity supporting blended and collaborative learning - Interactive smartboards in classrooms enabling immersive multimedia instruction - Advanced computing systems powered by latest-generation Intel i5 and i7 processors facilitating simulations, AI experimentation, and research-based learning This comprehensive digital framework ensures that infrastructure aligns seamlessly with pedagogy, enabling a dynamic and technology-driven learning environment.

Values-Driven Education Under Lions Legacy Operating under the aegis of the Lions Club of Calcutta Greater, LCGVM instills in students the core values of Lions International--service, leadership, compassion, integrity, and social responsibility. The institution emphasizes character building alongside academic excellence, ensuring that students grow into responsible global citizens. Bridging the Urban-Suburban Educational Divide Situated in the suburban region of Chowhati, LCGVM serves a diverse and aspirational community. The school views education as a powerful catalyst for social mobility and economic empowerment. By bringing cutting-edge AI education and global-aligned curricula to suburban learners, LCGVM is actively bridging the digital divide between metropolitan and suburban education systems.

Through its visionary approach, the institution is empowering students to confidently compete on national and international platforms while maintaining affordability and inclusivity. Lions Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir is a progressive educational institution committed to academic excellence, technological innovation, and holistic student development. With a forward-thinking curriculum and modern infrastructure, the school continues to redefine 21st-century learning standards.