NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Following its successful India debut last year, Liquid I.V., the #1 powdered hydration brand in the U.S.A., has announced the launch of Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free in India. Introduced by Hindustan Unilever Limited, the new launch marks the next step in the brand's mission to redefine hydration for modern Indian consumers through science-backed, functional wellness solutions. As wellness-led lifestyles continue to shape consumer choices, Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free has been developed for consumers seeking cleaner, smarter hydration solutions without compromising on performance or taste. The launch further strengthens the brand's growing presence in India's rapidly evolving functional beverage space.

India's sugar-free beverage category continues to witness strong growth, driven by increasing awareness around wellness, fitness, and mindful consumption. Consumer interest in no-sugar hydration beverages has also seen a sharp rise, reflecting the growing demand for cleaner and more functional alternatives. Commenting on the launch, Guntas Randhawa, Head of Liquid I.V., India, said, "The wellness and hydration category in India is evolving rapidly, driven by consumers who are increasingly prioritizing informed choices, functional benefits, and cleaner formulations. The launch of Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free reflects our commitment to expand the category with solutions that address emerging consumer needs while broadening access to science-backed hydration. As we continue to build the brand in India, this launch represents an important step in strengthening our portfolio and driving long-term growth within the wellness space."

Built for India's affluent Gen Z and millennial consumers, Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free is designed for those who have made wellness an everyday lifestyle choice from movement and recovery to mindful nutrition and overall well-being. Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free is formulated with a proprietary amino acid blend including L-Glutamine and L-Alanine, which support sodium-dependent transport pathways in the gut to help enhance fluid absorption and support functional hydration -- without glucose. The formula also contains: * Sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and chloride. * 9 vitamins and minerals * Plant-based stevia * No artificial sweeteners or artificial colours * Proprietary Amino Acid Blend: Formulated with a proprietary amino acid blend that serves as an alternative to glucose, delivering the intended functional benefits while supporting the product's sugar-free proposition.

The product is formulated to maintain optimal osmolarity while delivering superior hydration and replenishment. Launching in three distinct flavours -- Mango Pineapple, Raspberry Melon, and Juicy Peach the range combines functionality, convenience, and taste for Indian consumers looking to integrate hydration into their everyday wellness routines. Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free is available on Liquid I.V. India's official website, leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, and select retail channels across India. For more information, follow @liquidiv.in | #HydrationMultiplier #LiquidIVIndia About Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. is the #1 powdered hydration brand in the U.S.A., known for its science-backed hydration solutions designed to support faster and more efficient hydration. Built on its proprietary LIV HydraScience technology, the brand combines electrolytes, vitamins, and functional ingredients to support hydration, recovery, and everyday wellness.

Launched in India by Hindustan Unilever Limited, Liquid I.V. continues to expand its hydration portfolio for the evolving Indian wellness consumer through innovative, functional, and convenient hydration solutions. About Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India's largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company, with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. HUL works to create a better future every day. For more information, visit our website: www.hul.co.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)