Loom Solar applauds Motihari School for adopting renewable energy by deploying 25 KW solar system

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 21 (ANI/PNN): About 150 km from Bihar's state capital, Patna, Arya Vidyapith School, in Balganga, Motihari, East Champaran, has chosen to adopt rooftop solar energy solution from Loom Solar for its multiple academic blocks.

Loom Solar has applauded the initiative of the school to have thought of adopting green energy solutions and getting this installed on the institute's rooftop.

This 25 KW solar power system shall be powering the academic block & Labs of the school and sets the benchmark for many institutes who are yet to adopt solar energy for their institutes and other educational institutions across the state.

Speaking on occasion, Amod Anand, Co-Founder & Director, Loom Solar, said, "As a nation, we are progressing towards the larger mission of reducing carbon footprint, and by adopting solar power solution for Arya Vidyapith, the institute's management has confirmed its participation for the mission, and we thank them for the same. We look forward to many more establishments and institutes to come forward and join hands in the larger mission."

Commenting on the occasion, Ranjeet Kumar, Executive Director, Arya Vidyapith, said, "We are delighted to have taken this important step which actually will go a long way for the institute and its students to appreciate that the school really practices what it preaches. As an institute, we feel it as our obligatory duty to stand for the cause that our nation wants, and this is in a way our contribution to the mission."

Loom Solar has many technological firsts that have been introduced in the Indian market by them, including the latest Shark series bifacial 400 W ~ 530 W that helps in producing electricity both from front & back. The school has chosen to adopt the shark 400W modules for its energy requirements.

Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, India, Loom Solar Pvt Ltd is one of the fastest evolving solar technology start-ups that continues to innovate in residential solar space. Founded in 2018, the organisation has kept itself ahead of the curve introducing products like mono solar panels, grid-connected AC Modules, shark bifacial in shark series etc.

An ISO 9001-2015 certified company recognised by Govt. of India offers the widest range of solar panels from 10 watts to 530 watts and also has a manufacturing unit in Haryana confirming the 'Make in India' mission. Besides presence across 500 districts with over 3500 resellers, Loom Solar is embracing 'Digital India', with its products readily available across India and on eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and (https://www.loomsolar.com)

