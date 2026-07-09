VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: Lord's Mark Industries Limited, a diversified business group with a strong presence across Energy, IVD, and MedTech sectors, gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking an important milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

The listing reflects Lord's Mark Industries Limited's focus on building a transparent, scalable, and future-ready organisation while strengthening its engagement with investors and stakeholders. The company commemorates the occasion with an Opening Bell Ceremony at the Bombay Stock

Exchange, Heritage Hall on 10th July 2026, in the presence of its Board of Directors, leadership team, and key stakeholders.

Over the years, Lord's Mark Industries Limited has expanded its business portfolio with a strong emphasis on innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. The listing is expected to further support the company's long-term vision of enhancing its market presence, pursuing new growth opportunities, and creating value for all stakeholders.