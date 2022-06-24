Luxury eyewear retailer S.R.Gopal Rao Opticians goes Green

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI/GPRC): On the occasion of World Upcycling Day which is celebrated today, Luxury eyewear retailer - S.R.Gopal Rao has announced several initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and help the customers make greener choices.

Talking about the initiative Meghana Manay, COO, S.R.Gopal Rao Opticians said, "Eyeglasses are not just essential but a fashionable accessory. A necessity that those who need it, cannot do without. Alternatives to eyeglasses or contact lenses are invasive and not suitable for all. While manufacturers in the optical industry are making necessary innovations in order to use eco-friendly materials and practices, the industry is still flooded with products that are made from mixed materials like resin, metal and silicone; which are not biodegradable and when fused and cannot be recycled. At S.R.Gopal Rao Opticians, we endeavour to make a positive impact to the environment. We are luxury opticians with a purpose. We have always led innovations and trends in optical retail, in a small but impactful way and we hope to continue the legacy."

The company has introduced several initiatives integrated within their business which will help reduce its carbon footprint :

Trash into Treasure - 97 per cent of contact lens users are damaging the environment by not disposing of them correctly. The company believes that being ecologically responsible begins with proper garbage disposal. Hence they have started taking their trash to the places it belongs. To ethically upcycle and recycle eyeglasses detritus and all related products, S.R.Gopal Rao has partnered with artists, upcycling houses, corporations, and non-profit organizations throughout the country.

Teaming up for a better tomorrow - The most important feature of any business is collaboration, which worships the same goal. S.R.Gopal Rao has enhanced excellent partnerships. All of their green efforts have been teamed with fantastic brands that share their commitment to sustainability. Their partners include the good folks at Corugami, Kevali, The Second Life, Kaipanee, Bangalore Creative Circus, and The Wolf Jaipur.

Spectacle Cases From Upcycled Materials - The company ensures that every product is well-cared for and has a long life span. They have handcrafted spectacle cases made from waste tire tubes and recycled felt that are the most considerate and environmentally friendly gift one can give someone or themselves. While the cases described above are sold through their sister concern - Getspexy, they have made significant progress on the cases that they provide with their own eyeglasses. The standard spectacle cases are no longer conventional; they are now made of recycled paper and are biodegradable! It's great to have spectacle cases with a long history with the brand or with a better environmental relationship. They have also included refurbished and repurposed spectacle cases in stores, giving the old and discarded ones new life. Thanks to their fantastic partners, Kevali, The Second Life and Corugami, for enhancing the vision of SRGR with actual items that are ecologically sound.

Tuck boxes and outer packaging from recycled papers

The company ensures that their packaging not only promotes their class but also supports their ethos. Corugami's lovely tuck boxes are constructed of recycled paper rather than virgin paper. 1 tonne of recycled paper saves 17 trees. So, at S.R.Gopal Rao, the intention is that no more trees are being harmed in the process!

Wooden eyewear Breathe - The company has introduced - Breathe - a wooden eyewear range of their home brand Getspexy. Breathe, prioritizes the environment and adhere to high aesthetic criteria. The first collection launched includes 9 eyewear designs with 28 products. The product are created from wood grown for this purpose. For every frame sold, they plant a tree in its place and one can track the growth via a QR code supplied.

Promoting Sustainable Living - The company's fashion philosophy is sustainability in style. They have minimized their carbon footprint by investing in sustainable, locally sourced materials for its packaging and some of its eyewear. They upcycle their scraps as well as build protective cases for the spectacles. Between 2019 and 2021, they have prevented about 1,000 kg of eyeglasses trash from being dumped into the environment and even more this year.

Adding to this Meghana Manay said, "We're not going to stop here! We're also working on a solution for properly disposing of contact lenses, which contribute to environmental degradation, if not disposed correctly. There's a lot more to what we've done so far and what we'll do in the years to come. Join us and be a part of our efforts to protect the environment."

