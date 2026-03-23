NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Magic Bus India Foundation has once again been recognised with the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification, marking its sixth consecutive year of this achievement. The recognition highlights the organisation's continued commitment to nurturing a workplace culture anchored in its core values of passion, integrity, respect, innovation, and collaboration. It reflects Magic Bus' focus on building an inclusive and supportive environment where employees feel empowered to contribute meaningfully to the organisation's mission. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India, said, "At Great Place To Work®, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, Magic Bus India Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to prioritising employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates the team's dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence." Speaking about the recognition, Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, said, "Being certified as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year is a significant milestone for Magic Bus. It reflects the strong culture we have built and the commitment of our people, who bring our purpose to life every single day. This recognition is a testament to the passion, resilience, and belief of our teams in creating opportunities for young people from underserved communities. Their dedication enables us to equip youth with the skills, confidence, and pathways to sustainable livelihoods, helping them transform their futures and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story."

Monika Bawa, CHRO, Magic Bus India Foundation, added, "We are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects the strong culture and shared values that define Magic Bus. Our people are at the heart of our work, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that encourages collaboration, continuous learning, and well-being. By investing in our teams and enabling them to grow, we empower them to drive meaningful impact and advance our mission of transforming young lives." By placing people at the centre of its approach, Magic Bus continues to strengthen a culture that encourages purpose-driven work, professional growth, and shared success. This recognition underscores the organisation's ongoing efforts to create a workplace where teams are inspired to collaborate, innovate, and drive lasting social impact.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion. About Magic Bus India Foundation Magic Bus India Foundation is one of India's leading NGOs in education and skilling. Over the past 27 years, the organisation has expanded its reach and impact across the country through innovative, inclusive, and gender-responsive programmes.

With a strong focus on school-to-work transition, Magic Bus enables adolescents and youth from underserved communities to build the life and employability skills needed to break cycles of poverty and empower future generations. Magic Bus is also empowering women aged 25 years and above, in peri-urban and rural areas, to enable their economic and financial independence. Through its Adolescent Programme, Magic Bus equips adolescents aged 12 to 18 years with life skills and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), reaching over 38 lakh adolescents. The programme is implemented across 22 states and Union Territories and is strengthened through partnerships with 11 state governments and NITI Aayog, with interventions across nearly 30% of India's aspirational blocks. Girls account for 52% of participants.

The Livelihood Programme empowers youth aged 18 to 25 years by equipping them with life and employability skills. Since 2015, over 7.15 lakh youth have been skilled, with 80% placed in sustainable jobs. Young women constitute 60% of participants, reflecting a continued focus on gender equity. The Rural Livelihood Programme empowers women by strengthening life skills, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills. The programme has supported over 2000 women across seven states to establish and sustain enterprises and move towards financial independence. For more information, visit www.magicbus.org. About Great Place To Work® Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

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