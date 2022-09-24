Maharashtra Governor hails Alfavision's Goyals as India's Emerging Environment Corporate

Founder of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd. Vishnu Goyal (L), wife Rekha Goyal and director Ravi Goyal met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan, in Mumbai on Thursday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/PNN): Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, praised Indore-based Alfavision Overseas India Ltd. for its long-term contribution to preserving the environment and nature. The Governor, in a personal meeting with the company's founder Vishnu Goyal and Director Ravi Goyal at Raj Bhawan, appreciated their hard work and especially for successfully carrying out a mega forestation drive on 220 acres of land near Kolar Dam, situated close to Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

Alfavision, in an effort to contribute toward UNICEF's sustainable development goals, has planted over 1.50 lakh trees in the area to conserve the surrounding forest and its ecosystem. In order to achieve UNICEF's water conservation goals, the company has to date, built four dams, with many in the offing.

Apart from environment conservation, the company is also involved in promoting organic farming, especially medicine farming, for the Ayurvedic units in the country and abroad.

During the meeting, Vishnu Goyal discussed the company's unique and clear vision in terms of policies and activities with the Governor. He further informed that Alfavision fulfilled all the requirements and conditions of the contemporary market to become numero uno in the Agro-industry sector of the country.

The vision and hard work Alfavision has been putting in for nearly three decades to make a difference in the climate scenario in India has helped us claim a special presence in the industry, said director Ravi Goyal while discussing future ventures of Alfavision with the Governor.

He further informed that Alfavision's work has already been recognised by reputed names across the globe, including the World Book of Records (London), BARC Prestigious Brand (Asia), Environment Berkshire Media (USA) and IPF Industrial Excellence(Mumbai) for Environment improvement.

