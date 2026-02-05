VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5: Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Hyderabad, has achieved a significant clinical milestone by successfully completing 50 + robotic intra-cardiac surgeries, becoming the first hospital in South, West and East India using SSI Mantra indigenous Robotic surgical system to reach this landmark in robotic cardiac care. The milestone was announced during a media interaction held at Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Hyderabad, in the presence of the hospital's leadership team and senior clinicians. This achievement underscores the hospital's leadership in advanced, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, driven by a strong focus on clinical excellence, patient safety, and consistent outcomes. It reflects the hospital's early and responsible adoption of indigenous robotic technology, supported by strong clinical governance, structured clinical pathways, and a highly skilled multidisciplinary team.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman, Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, said, "This milestone reflects our long-term vision of bringing advanced, world-class healthcare to patients through innovation and clinical excellence. Our focus has always been on adopting technology responsibly, with patient safety and outcomes at the core of every advancement." Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairman, highlighted the strategic importance of technology-enabled care and stated, "When advanced technology is integrated with strong clinical systems and leadership, it can significantly elevate patient outcomes. This milestone demonstrates how structured planning, safe adoption, and the right technology can redefine modern cardiac care." The robotic cardiac surgery programme was spearheaded by Dr. Harish Badami, Senior Consultant CTVS, whose clinical leadership and execution played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

He said, "Robotic cardiac surgery allows for greater precision and control, benefiting patients through minimally invasive approaches and faster recovery. Achieving this milestone was possible only through meticulous planning, rigorous training, and exceptional teamwork." Highlighting the systems-driven approach behind the achievement, Dr. Srinivas Rakesh Prabhu, Medical Director, said the milestone was made possible through robust clinical governance, multidisciplinary collaboration, and well-defined protocols. He added that continuous training, adherence to global best practices, and coordinated teamwork ensured the safe and effective adoption of robotic cardiac surgery from the outset. By completing 50 robotic cardiac surgeries, Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital has set a new regional benchmark and firmly established Hyderabad as an emerging hub for advanced robotic cardiac surgery. The achievement reinforces the hospital's commitment to innovation, teamwork, and delivering high-quality, patient-centric cardiac care through advanced technology.

About Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital: Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital is a premier 750-bed, NABH & NABL accredited tertiary care facility in Hyderabad. As a flagship of Malla Reddy Health City, it is dedicated to providing world-class healthcare at affordable costs. The hospital recently achieved a major milestone by launching SSI Mantra 3.0, Telangana's first indigenous surgical robotic system, revolutionizing precision in minimally invasive procedures, the institution features 21+ specialties, 200 critical care beds, and advanced AI-powered "E-Wards." This blend of cutting-edge technology and compassionate care solidifies its position as a leader in medical innovation. For More Details: Malla Reddy Narayana Multispecility Hospitals, 87903 87903

