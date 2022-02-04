Marathon Group launches revolutionary affordable housing project in Dombivli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marathon Group, a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, announced the launch of (https://sunset.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Nova, a brand new tower at Marathon Nexworld, its revolutionary township in Dombivli.

The new launch, Nova is a stunning, proposed 22 storey skyscraper with an iconic curving facade featuring world-class studio and 1BHK homes. The studios measuring around 230 sqft are priced at an unbelievable Rs. 14.4L (all inclusive, after a Rs. 2.67L PMAY discount) and the 1BHKs measuring about 300sqft are priced from Rs. 24L. (all inc).

"We wanted to create a truly world-class product in the affordable housing category. Most affordable housing projects you see are very poorly planned, are extremely dense, and don't offer great amenities. Every single experience and detail at Nexworld has been thought about deeply and elevated to a whole new level. I don't think such a product exists in the Mumbai real estate market today," said Parmeet Shah, Director, (https://marathon.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Marathon Group.

For the last 4 years, the design team at Marathon has been on a mission to create the perfect affordable home for a nuclear family. The homes at Nova are the result - No compromises. No 'adjusting'. Every single need is taken care of in style. The homes are designed to allow multiple furniture layouts. With the use of smart furniture, the studio can be quickly converted into a living room, dining area, and bedroom. Moveable partitions can also be used to create private spaces. The show flat at the Nexworld Experience Centre showcases all these and more innovative design solutions.

"Though the pricing is affordable, we believe the product is truly world-class, with large windows offering great views, high-end finishes in the toilet and kitchen, a dedicated service area for the washing machine and lots more. The home is packed with innovations," added Shah.

Marathon Nexworld also offers world-class amenities including an incredible clubhouse, a large park, a gym, indoor games, banquet hall, guest rooms, sports courts, an infinity pool and lots more.

Marathon Nexworld is a township project in Dombivli E, about 15 minutes from the station. The first phase features two 36 storey towers, the tallest towers in Dombivli, and is nearing completion.

Marathon Nexworld is a project by Marathon Group, a 50 year old real estate developer that has completed over 80 projects in Mumbai and is currently building several townships, affordable housing projects, luxury, commercial and retail spaces.

RERA number - P51700032675

