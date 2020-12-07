Marcellus extends Envigo's contract, analytics services added

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Envigo, a Delhi NCR and London-based full-service digital marketing and solutions agency, announced the renewal and expansion of its digital marketing contract with Marcellus Investment Managers.

As part of the additional services deal, Envigo will monitor and measure user behaviour across the organization's digital assets and prepare advanced tracking and business decision-making reports on their basis. The reports will primarily be aimed at gaining new users, meeting conversion goals, and getting audiences to take actions that can be monetized.

"We've been very satisfied with the work Envigo has done so far and are happy to opt for additional analytics services," stated Salil Desai of Marcellus Investment Managers. "We were impressed by their custom-fit digital solutions and are confident in their abilities to help us meet our business targets," he added.

"Marcellus Investment Managers is a pioneer in their space and we are delighted to continue working with them," said Santosh Singh, Vice-President of digital marketing at Envigo. "This time round, it's even more exciting as we're crafting a bespoke solution for them. This includes a custom-made dashboard, automated reports aimed at eliminating manual repetition, and a modified tracking code for granular, refined insights into website activity."

Marcellus Investment Managers joins an elite client roster of companies being provided advanced analytics services at Envigo, which include ITC Hotels - India's third largest chain of luxury hotels - and Randstad - the world's largest global staffing firm.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)