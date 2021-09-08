Marking Nutrition Month, Right to Protein introduces Soy Fed Product label in India to highlight quality animal protein products

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://righttoprotein.com) Right To Protein, a nationwide public health initiative announced the launch of (https://righttoprotein.com/soy-fed-label.html) India's first feed label - 'Soy Fed' for animal protein products, earmarking the celebration of National Nutrition Month, September 2021.
Livestock that is fed with high-quality soy is healthier and a richer protein source for human consumption. India's leading poultry producer (https://www.snehagroup.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Sneha Group will be the first to adopt the voluntary 'Soy Fed Product' label across all its new range of Sneha Select ready-to-cook chicken marinades, developed with soy fed poultry, free from preservatives and antibiotics. The label will help end-consumers distinguish packaged poultry, meat, and fish fed with soy - which is a high-quality source of protein feed for livestock.
Taking a step to empower consumers in making informed choices to identify protein-rich livestock and aquaculture products, the #SoyFed label will also help the industry to distinguish soy as a quality protein source for animal feed. "Like humans, livestock and aquaculture also acquire their protein from dietary sources such as soy, that in-turn helps to define the quality of protein humans consume.
Soybean meals are regarded as an ideal feed for livestock and aquaculture because of the nutrition content it contains. The introduction of the 'Soy Fed' label is an important step of growing awareness around soy-based feed and its role in quality protein consumption and informing consumers that to know your food, you need to know the feed," stated Jaison John, Lead - India, US Soybean Export Council (https://ussec.org) USSEC and (https://righttoprotein.com) Right To Protein supporter.
With its launch, #SoyFed has already received support from (https://www.snehagroup.in) Sneha Group, among others, who are championing the initiation of the label as an assurance of the quality of their livestock and aquaculture products available in the market. Talking about this, D. Varun Reddy, Director and CEO of Sneha Group said, "Food labels have traditionally impacted consumer choice of food, nutrients and farming practices. However, in India food labels have only become crucial in the recent times. We're happy to be the first adopters of the Soy Fed label - as the first-ever feed label. As a market leader in the whole chain of poultry production, our mission has always been to set a benchmark in the industry as the producer of highest quality products. Keeping in mind the nutritional benefits of soy, we have been incorporating this feed in the food regime of our livestock. We believe that the launch of the label is the right moves to help establish the fact that the product has been fed with high-quality feed, a key distinguisher for animal-protein sources."
The 'Soy Fed' label is now in the process of reaching out to more retail brands in India for the voluntary inclusion of this label as a part of their packaged protein products - meat, poultry, and fish - to help citizens learn that we are what our food is fed!
