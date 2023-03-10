Mastiii Zone opens in Ludhiana - Let's take fun seriously now!

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): Keeping the experience as fresh and exciting as ever, the first-ever outlet in Ludhiana launched at Wave Mall, promises a world-class gaming experience, featuring high-tech VR games, Arcades, and thrill rides amid many other interactive indoor games.

Mastiii Zone Ludhiana stands out for its grandeur and multiplicity encompassing innovative gameplays and old-school Indian arcade culture all revised to pave the future of gaming. Currently, Mastiii Zones are present at some of the prime locations in over 20 locations in India.

The alluring game zone that marks the very first 'Mastiii Zone' outlet in Ludhiana, offers non-stop gaming which includes 7D, Skywalk, Trampoline, Softplay, Bowling Alley, House of the dead, Slider VR, Family VR, Dashing Cars, and much more. With Vintage flooring and a carnival knit ceiling, it embodies the retro feel of an upscale gaming hub with the comfort and service of your favorite parlor.

As Mastiii Zone makes its way to Ludhiana, the indoor game zone is now nestled at the heart of your city so that your children won't have to go much farther to find an entertainment zone laden with technologically advanced gadgets that would make a game enthusiast spend an entire day here without getting bored! More than just playing games, your kids will inculcate social skills and build memories and moments of fun that you spend as a happy family here.

(https://www.modernmasti.com) has over 20+ outlets in more than 10 states in India across main cities including Greater Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Amravati, Kota, and Faridabad. The company is strategizing to set up more than 10 outlets in the next 2 years, exclusively in Punjab. Some of them would be huge formats spanning over 50,000 sq. ft. In no particular order, all Mastiii Zones spread across India are nothing less than the capital of the gaming scene in itself.

To kickstart the trajectory of growth, the brand is exploring new geographic locations, essentially, with the motive to upscale our operations as making an impact can only stem from spreading further. The expansion of a business is more than just an effort to add capacity, it's an investment in growing capital whilst enhancing the prosperity and quality of service for all consumers.

The brand is essentially looking to enforce positive changes and relatively revamp the company by outsourcing games that are pragmatic and defy the notion of social conventions. So far, we are hoping to work halfway through assortments to fulfil our target which includes setting appropriate store formats to cater to different customer segments, and sufficient geographic diversity of the company's outlets to improve sales while making it merrier for a wider range of customers.

