PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 7: Mayank Cattle Food Limited has announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on July 07, 2026, approved the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

Under the approved proposal, shareholders will receive one (1) fully paid-up Bonus Equity Share of face value ₹10 each for every one (1) fully paid-up Equity Share of face value ₹10 each held as on the Record Date, which will be announced separately.

The proposed bonus issue involves the capitalization of a sum not exceeding ₹5.40 crore from the Company's retained earnings (free reserves) for the issuance of approximately 54,00,000 Bonus Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each. Upon completion of the bonus issue, the Company's paid-up equity share capital will increase from 54,00,000 equity shares to 1,08,00,000 equity shares, subject to receipt of the necessary approvals.