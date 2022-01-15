Mayank Gupta sets World Record for Longest Counselling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Mayank Gupta has set the World Record for Longest Counselling by an Individual. The event was held in Indore on December 24-25, 2021. Mayank counselled 25 individuals for 25 consecutive hours from 4 pm on December 24 to 5 pm on December 25.

More than 50 people attended the event and it was an overwhelming experience for the participants. Mayank takes pride in making it to the list of World Book of Records, London for longest counselling by an individual. Besides, he feels it will also pave the path for other counsellors to serve society and create significant change.

Counselling is known to be one of the greatest professions on Earth as it helps individuals find meaning and purpose to their lives. Professionals like Mayank Gupta have helped a few lost spirits track down a purpose in their life and lead happy and fulfilling lives. As a Motivational Speaker and Corporate Trainer, he conducted 100s of motivational seminars and training workshops in corporate and colleges like IIT Madras, LPU, BBD University, GNA University, Oriental University, SAGE University, and DAVV. Having trained across 30-plus corporate and 60-plus colleges PAN India since 2013, Mayank has set an industry benchmark. He has also conducted training in corporate such as Maruti Suzuki, Mitsubishi, L & T, Flipkart, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Havells, Gillette and Dainik Bhaskar.

Mayank started his career with the British Academy as an office boy in 2008. Mayank worked on his skills, mindset and networked with few of the best minds in the self-help industry and became the Director of the British Academy in 2012. He learned language skills, communication skills and facilitation skills; trained 8-10 batches every day, took several TTTs and trained 5000-plus students in that span. He assisted thousands of students in choosing their careers and fulfilling their dreams. With a mission to transform lives, he became a certified corporate trainer and started his journey with Flipkart. He says, "I consider myself as the modern Jamvanta to today's Hanumans. My job is to make people realize their true potential and find happiness."

Motivational speakers like Mayank Gupta have helped several organizations in recognizing the strengths of their employees and honing their skills accordingly. He cherishes his journey so far and envisions helping as many minds as he can. He says, "I am honored to have a career where I get to transform the lives of thousands while making a living and having a wonderful life." Mayank is proud to create this World Record and now aims to help people become more efficient and successful at what they do.

You can drop an email to mayankthemotivator@gmail.com to know more about his counselling sessions and journey to create the world record for longest counselling.

