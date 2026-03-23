PRNewswire Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23: Mayson, an AI startup focused on full-stack application development, has raised pre-seed funding to expand its platform, which enables users to ship production-grade applications from natural language prompts. - The platform enables builders to turn a single prompt into production-grade software, with scalable backend infrastructure and full ownership of the codebase. As vibe-coding reshapes how traditional software are built, Mayson is focused on solving the gap between fast AI-generated prototypes and software that is actually ready for production. The platform helps users turn ideas into a product, generating not just the frontend but also the backend infrastructure required to run, scale, and deploy reliably.

"Software creation should be as simple as describing what you want to build," said Akshay Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO of Mayson. "With Mayson, we are building a platform where a single prompt can generate a complete application with the backend infrastructure required to run, scale, and evolve in the real world." "Founders shouldn't have to choose between 'hacky but fast' and 'solid but slow.' That's why we built Mayson", said Akshansh Gusain, Co-Founder & CTO of Mayson. "This pre-seed funding accelerates our vision: To lower the barrier to entry for building products. Every day, brilliant ideas stall simply because founders can't access engineering talent. We're changing that. The capital will strengthen our vibe-to-code engine, build reusable patterns for common product surfaces, and grow our founding engineering team in India."

He added, "Our goal is simple: help hundreds of teams ship production-ready experiences directly from Mayson in the coming months. The best ideas shouldn't wait for an engineering team. We're here to change that." This investment aligns with the investors' strategy of partnering with high-conviction entrepreneurial teams building differentiated businesses. The combination of Mayson and NovoStack demonstrates both product depth and execution strength, positioning them well for sustained, scalable growth. The newly raised capital will be used to strengthen Mayson's core AI systems, expand backend automation capabilities, and grow its engineering team in India. About Mayson Mayson is a True Full-Stack Vibe Coding platform that generates polished, production-grade software from a single prompt -- with scalable backend infrastructure and full codebase ownership.

Company Name- Mayson Contact Name- Akshay Srivastava Email- as@mayson.dev Social media handle- https://x.com/askmayson Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939771/Mayson_Pre_Seed_Funding.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)