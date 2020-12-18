mCaffeine launches India's first "COFFEE BEAN" shaped bathing bars

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 18 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): In its latest move, mCaffeine, India's first caffeinated personal care brand, which has led the coffee revolution in the personal care space since 2016, launches India's very first "COFFEE BEAN" shaped bathing bars. With these unique array of caffeine based soaps, mCaffeine is set to revolutionise the personal care space by entering the beauty soap market in India. The PETA-certified, extensive R & D based mCaffeine Coffee Bathing bars are well formulated and pH balanced.

mCaffeine Coffee Bathing bars with the tagline Bean Me Up!TMare here to excite the coffee lovers and bring to them the literal meaning of bathing in coffee. Keeping in mind the importance of visual and aromatic appeal, all Coffee Bathing Bars have been shaped as coffee beans infused with the breath-taking aroma of fresh coffee, in order to deliver an elevated bathing experience and will add more to the entire bathing routine. The product series will feature three distinct Coffee Bathing Bars, namely - Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte. Apart from the main ingredient of Pure Arabica Coffee, which is known for its cleansing and toning properties, the Coffee Bathing Bars also contain other ingredients such as pure coffee oil (in Espresso), almond milk and caramel (in Cappuccino), and cocoa butter (in Latte) which are essential for a healthy, lustrous, moisturized, and nourished skin.

Expressing excitement at the launch of mCaffeine Coffee Bathing Bars, Tarun Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO said, "At mCaffeine, since the moment we launched our first product, we have always been out to make a difference. There is a shift towards the naturals segment as consumers are worried about chemicals. We have acted swiftly enough to adapt to changing consumer preferences and have expanded our offerings in the clean label (natural as a choice) which the brand embodies. We have always been conscious of what ingredients we use and are mindful of the expectations of the millennials. Our Coffee bathing bars will set new benchmarks in the personal care brands space offering environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly products."

Tarun Sharma further added that "Over 12 months of extensive research and an investment of around half a million dollars have gone into the careful curation, design, and production of the Coffee Bathing Bars. Despite being a very young brand, mCaffeine has prioritized in-depth and thorough research into each of its products. Its R & D team has put in extensive efforts to deliver a well-formulated, pH-balanced, and uniquely bean-shaped bathing bar in three different variants with patentable properties to their customers. mCaffeine plans to sell more than 2 million units of the Coffee Bathing Bars in three years, with half a million sales expected in the first year itself. It has also applied for patenting the Coffee Bathing Bars which is in process - no such patents have been granted till now in the brand product space. Expanding our Naked & Raw Coffee range, this will be a unique product to dive into the coffee fervour more & bring the best of coffee for skin. It is through such innovation that we have turned mCaffeine into a INR 100 Crores Indian brand in just four years, thus creating the phenomenon that is caffeine skincare in India which is so rarely seen in the Indian markets."

All Coffee Bathing Bars have a pH of 5.5 which is the same as human skin, which enables them to nourish and cleanse all skin types without drying them. In comparison, regular soaps are pH 8 & lt; which, in the process of removing dirt and sweat, also strip the skin off its essential natural oils.

mCaffeine's Coffee Bathing Bars are also vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified i.e. none of its ingredients, formulations or finished products have been tested on animals. The coffee bathing bars are also free from SLS, Paraben, Mineral Oil, and their formula is both dermatologically tested and FDA-approved.

