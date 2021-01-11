Meet 22-yr-old Subrahmanyam Who Built EdTech Firm 'Verzeo' having Over 700 Employees in Just 3 Years

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): In today's world, where there are colossal options for online training, it's significant for the aspirants to know about the right EdTech companies that can help them navigate through their dreams and reach their goals.

An inspiring story of a young entrepreneur who provided numerous online learning opportunities that reached people beyond the urban crowd during this pandemic.

Subrahmanyam V V is the man who marked his territory in the online education sector. He started this venture when he was only 20 years old with an ambitious bag filled with quality and determination.

He founded this EdTech company, , in 2018 that uses Artificial Intelligence to train the students to be industry-ready. The certified courses provide practical training to the outgoing students and allow them to intern from remote locations.

The company believes that to savor each aspirant of the country with the taste of good tutoring, it's necessary to bridge the gap between technology and education. So, the CEO trod on a different trail of online education. He made sure that each global corner has equal access to the training they are providing.

With more than 700 employees, the CEO aims to hit the company's valuation worth 500 crores at the end of 2022. The crew works day in and out to achieve their CEO's target to have more than 1500 employees by 2021.

With a vision to provide students with vital resources and proper navigation in terms of mentorship, Verzeo has introduced courses starting from kids programmes like coding to other verticals like upskilling sections, banking, CA training, and many more that train people to tackle the latest technical proficiency.

The company was now one of the most suitable platforms due to a quick peek in online educational training enrollment in 2020. They also provide networking opportunities for students with trainers.

"We aim to enhance the potential of the kids worldwide by providing them practical skill sets that will allow them to bring in maximum results. By providing AI-enabled real-time insights, we deliver customized services to a wide range of customers. Our courses allow people to learn the necessary skills regarding their subject which will holistically develop them for their profession. We aim to provide efficient and quality learning to people all over the globe," added Verzeo, CEO, Subrahmanyam V V.

Verzeo plans on taking its courses to different nations in the following half a year. The company has a good grip in Singapore and Dubai and now plans to offer substance and classes in all the significant languages over the extended world.

