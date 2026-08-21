SMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 21: Mefron Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Hanrico, a leading original design manufacturer specialising in data cables and wire harnesses, to serve the Indian market. The agreement brings Hanrico's globally trusted expertise directly into India through Mefron's local manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Hanrico is renowned for its fully automated cable production processes, setting a high bar for precision, consistency, and quality at scale. Through this partnership, Mefron gains access to Hanrico's best-in-class expertise, advanced machinery, and raw materials, enabling a meaningful transfer of knowledge and technology into its own operations. The collaboration will enable Mefron to offer Indian customers a broader portfolio of globally benchmarked solutions, including HDMI and USB cables, Cat5e to Cat8 network cables, and automotive and medical-grade wire harness assemblies. It also marks a step towards making Mefron's advanced cable & wire harness manufacturing capabilities more accessible to Indian OEMs through a stronger local manufacturing ecosystem.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the collaboration, Hiren Bhandari, Director at Mefron Technologies, said "This partnership marks an important step in our journey to deliver world class solutions to Indian customers. Together with Hanrico, we're building a stronger, more capable manufacturing ecosystem for the future." For Hanrico, the partnership represents an opportunity to bring its engineering capabilities into a market with significant growth potential while working alongside a manufacturing partner with a strong local presence. Mr. Li Xiaohua, Director at Hanrico, said "This venture is about bringing our engineering expertise to a market with immense potential. We are deeply impressed by the dedication and talent of the Mefron team. Our shared commitment to quality ensures that the solutions we bring to our global customers are competitive, robust, and built for the future. We are excited to be a part of this journey."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to combining global engineering expertise with local manufacturing strength, helping build a more capable, competitive, and future-ready cable and wire harness ecosystem in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)