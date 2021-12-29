MeitY and NCIIPC supports the third edition of the Global CyberPeace Challenge 3.0

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global CyberPeace Challenge gets bigger and better. Organized jointly by CyberPeace Foundation & Autobot Infosec and supported by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India; Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India; Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (DSCI-Government of Telangana); National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), Government of India along with others.

Global CyberPeace Challenge 3.0 is being organized on the same lines as GCC 2.0 with three challenges: Cyber Policy & Strategy Challenge, Peace-a-Thon: The innovation challenge and Capture the Flag (CTF).

Global CyberPeace Challenge (GCC) is a journey to recognize and award talent that can build solutions to some of the most pressing Cybersecurity problems faced by society today. The objective of the challenge is to tap into the innovative approaches adopted by participants to solve critical real-world problems. This year too, the event will be organized online.

GCC 3.0 is a worldwide initiative that sought to provide a unique platform to innovators and developers including Cybersecurity experts, technologists, community leaders, civil society bodies, students, developers, UX/UI designers, business analysts, education professionals, advisors, mentors, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and investors. Some among the 70 plus countries are Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, the United States of America, Poland, Portugal, Thailand, Russia and Romania.

Cyber Policy and Strategy change will be based on a simulated scenario that will test the teams on their knowledge in foreign policy and Cybersecurity and will decide their worth as the next potential leaders in cyber security and policy.

Participants from tech and non-tech spaces in Peace-a-thon category will be required to develop a working solution to the given problem statement while Capture the Flag is a time-bound Hackathon to be played individually or in teams as they will be required to find the vulnerability in the CyberPeace Range created by the hosting committee.

The registration of GCC commenced on October 10, 2021, with the last date of registration being January 2, 2022. The GCC 3.0 has garnered registrations from 70 countries till date and aims to reach out to 100 countries. You can also register for the challenge at (https://www.cyberchallenge.net/gcc-registration).

The elimination round of GCC 3.0 shall take place between January 5 and 10, 2022 followed by the announcement of the shortlisted candidates on Jan 15, 2022. The grand finale shall be organized on January 28 and 29, 2022 with the final announcement of winners on February 8, 2022.

In the last two editions of GCC, over 11 million people were impacted across more than 70 countries and reached 4.3 million people on Facebook: 3.1 million on Instagram and 4.1 million on Twitter.

The GCC 2.0 was supported by Government and Non-Government organisations like eSafety, Government of Australia (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yU0W_ciHySk & feature=youtu.be); Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAD), Government of Australia (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlkCgnyB-dc); Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, NCMEC, ICMEC, Palo Alto Networks, Maltego, Kaspersky to name a few.

Announcing about the extension of date of registration, Maj Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace Foundation said, "The Global CyberPeace Challenge (GCC) is hosted in collaboration with Cyber organizations from across the world including Government, industry, academic, civil society organizations and multilateral organizations like UN with an aim to provide a platform to everyone from all walks of life to come together and solve the pressing problems that the Cyberspace has today."

The GCC also aims to identify Cyber Talents from across the world who can come together for a peaceful and resilient Cyberspace.

