Melento and Forrester Release Strategic 2026 CLM Insight Report Defines the next era of contract lifecycle management as intelligent, data-driven and enterprise-wide

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: Melento (formerly SignDesk), creator of the world's first collaborative intelligence platform, has announced the publication of a new joint research paper with global analyst firm Forrester Research, titled 2026 Contract Lifecycle Management Perspective: The Intelligence Era. The paper outlines how contract lifecycle management (CLM) is evolving beyond traditional automation to become an enterprise decision system driven by AI insights, cross-functional collaboration, and strategic governance. Built on Forrester's Buyer's Guide: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, 2025, the report reflects key trends that are reshaping how organizations manage contracts across legal, sales, finance, and compliance functions. As contract data becomes a core enterprise asset, CLM platforms are expected to deliver deeper analytical capabilities, real-time visibility into obligations, and stronger governance across the lifecycle.

Key insights from the paper include: * Contracts as Intelligent Systems -- CLM is no longer a repository of signed documents. Today's leading platforms convert contracts into actionable intelligence that informs risk, compliance, and revenue decisions in real time. * Cross-Functional Value -- Modern CLM solutions must serve legal, procurement, sales, and finance stakeholders, supporting both pre- and post-signature workflows with governance, risk analytics, and automated obligation tracking. * AI and Data Integration -- AI-driven extraction, analysis, and insights are key differentiators for enterprise CLM adoption, enabling faster negotiation, smarter clause review, and more consistent compliance. * Strategic Evaluation Framework -- The report provides guidance for buyers to go beyond feature lists and assess CLM platforms based on governance, explainability, cross-team integration, and long-term value.

"Contracts have always been the backbone of commercial relationships," said Krupesh Bhat, CEO of Melento. "What we are witnessing now is a fundamental shift: CLM is no longer a legal tool - it's an enterprise decision platform. By combining Forrester's research with real market signals, this paper helps leaders understand how to leverage intelligence, not just automation, to unlock growth, manage risk, and drive alignment across functions." The report is designed for senior executives, procurement leaders, legal operations professionals, and technology decision-makers who are evaluating or modernizing their CLM strategies in 2026 and beyond. About Melento Melento (formerly SignDesk) provides enterprise-grade document automation and collaborative intelligence solutions. The company helps organisations modernize contracting, onboarding and document-driven workflows while delivering secure, compliant e-signature, digital stamping and onboarding capabilities. Bootstrapped and scaled over the last decade, Melento serves over 3,000 customers globally and processes millions of documents annually. The company is expanding into the US and Middle East to broaden its global reach.

For more information visit melento.ai. About Forrester Forrester is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides independent guidance on the impact of technology on business and consumers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)