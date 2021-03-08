Microland features in IAOP's "The Global Outsourcing 100" list

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/Atlanta (Georgia) [USA]/London [UK], March 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global digital transformation company today announced its recognition in the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100 list (GO100) (https://www.iaop.org/GlobalOutsourcing100)

This is a prestigious annual listing of the world's best providers and advisors. Inclusion in GO100 demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry. This program recognizes organizations that are leading the way in the industry and serves as a comprehensive resource for the buy-side during the partner selection process.

Microland has been included in The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 through a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members who have extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers. Microland has been featured in this list by virtue of its eminence across four areas of evaluation:

* Customer References as demonstrated through the value being created at the company's top customers

* Awards & Certifications as demonstrated through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications

* Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resultant outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers

* Corporate Social Responsibility as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address community involvement and development

"Microland has pioneered innovative IT infrastructure solutions over the last 31 years with an incessant focus on delivering nextgen transformative solutions. Microland has been 'Making Digital Happen' for its clients ensuring they retain their competitive edge in the marketplace. This recognition is another huge validation and celebration of our fundamental strengths. It's a worthy addition to our string of recent accolades including being recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. I would like to thank all our clients for their trust in Microland, and all Microlanders for their deep customer centricity," said Ashish Mahadwar, President Microland Limited.

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, advisors and acamedics in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. The list was released on the opening day of its Outsourcing World Summit 2021, held virtually from February 16th to 19th, 2021.

"Choosing the right partners is today more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships. It's our honour to welcome Microland to this league."

This recognition is a reflection of Microland's global footprint supporting customers across multiple sectors including BFSI, Retail, Hi-tech, Pharma & Lifesciences. Microland's integrated IT infrastructure, IIoT and application transformation service capabilities enables customers to truly optimize their digital investments. Microland helps clients reduce capital expense and administrative costs while enhancing performance, security and reliability. Microland has also invested significantly in its proprietary solutions to drive automation across the client digital infrastructure estate.

